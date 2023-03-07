Art museum recruiting volunteers

Applications due May 15

The Cincinnati Art Museum is accepting applications for its new docent class of 2024.

The art museum aims to recruit 20 new docents, both building upon and diversifying its current team of 67 active volunteer educators.

Eric Daniel Le Roy

“The Cincinnati Art Museum is excited to grow and diversify our docent corps,” said Eric Daniel Le Roy, associate director of docent learning. “This opportunity is perfect for people of all ages and backgrounds — you just need a love of art and a passion to learn and teach others! We hope that this upcoming class of docents will bring new perspectives to our global and dynamic art collection.”

A year-long training program for the new docent class will take place from September 2023 to August 2024. The training program will include art history, familiarization with the museum’s collection and galleries and learning visitor interaction best practices.

Following completion of the training program, all active docents are expected to sign a contract committing to two years of service. To maintain active docent status, docents must lead 24 tours per year. A weekend and evening docent option is also available, requiring only 12 tours per year.

Both daytime and evening docent training programs are available. For more information or to apply, visit cincyart.org/DocentCorps. Applications are due May 15.

In addition to recruiting docents, the Cincinnati Art Museum is seeking volunteers to support several areas of the institution. The museum is hosting a volunteer open house from 6–8 p.m. March 23. To learn more, visit cincyart.org//Volunteer. Docent corps representatives will be available.

Volunteers must be outgoing, mature and work well with visitors of all ages. No previous art history or studio experience is required. Volunteers must arrange their own transportation. Volunteer requests are sent via email approximately three weeks prior to each volunteer opportunity. Volunteer spots are filled on a first-come, first-serve basis, though staff does make every effort to include all interested volunteers.

For more information, visit cincinnatiartmuseum.org/give-join/volunteer-opportunities.