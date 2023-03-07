Blink has $126 million impact

Blink 2022 economic impact report details results from the nation’s largest immersive art experience

The nowhere-else Blink experience attracted over 2 million attendees across the four-day October 2022 event, resulting in a direct economic impact of $126 million dollars.

Additionally, the event directly supported or created 1,687 jobs, and generated $1.5 million dollars in direct artist commissions, honorariums, and art fees.

The Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber — in partnership with AGAR, the Haile Foundation, Artworks, Cincy Nice, ish and ArtsWave — recently released a report detailing the economic impact Blink had on the Cincinnati region.

Justin Brookhart

“The chamber once again worked in close partnership with the Haile Foundation, AGAR, and ArtWorks, and welcomed new partners Cincy Nice and ish to the team,” said Justin Brookhart, executive director of BLINK. “Together this dedicated group labored alongside hundreds of hard-working and talented artists, visionaries, musicians, technical experts, and volunteers to deliver something truly special.”

At the heart of its mission, Blink solidified the Cincinnati region as a hub of arts and culture, and the Blink team made this possible by honoring the rich and diverse history of the city itself.

Known for its collaborative spirit, Blink paired awe-inspiring murals with projection mapping and lighting to create wholly engaging experiences.

In total, the four-day event featured over 100 unique experiences including: 28 projection mapping installations, 42 light and art installations, over 100 musical performances, 300 drones lighting up the sky over the Ohio River, a parade featuring over 2,500 participants and 17 murals that will leave a lasting impact on the Cincinnati landscape for years to come.

The 2022 Blink economic impact report was developed by the Cincinnati chamber’s Center for Research & Data, and utilized a variety of data sources and outputs to generate the information detailed in the report. The Center for Research & Data is an initiative to deliver data-driven analysis regarding vital regional indicators and outcomes and helps leaders, community partners, and policymakers make informed decisions.

“This report details the economic impact of Blink, but it is important to note that the true beauty and impact of BLINK lies in the shared memories and experiences of those attendees,” said Brookhart. “Friends, families, neighbors, and strangers stood side-by-side on street corners gazing up in amazement at the artistic wonder covering familiar buildings and surroundings, experiencing Cincinnati in a whole new light.”

View the full report: https://www.blinkcincinnati.com/files/assets/blinkeconomicimpactreport2022spreads.pdf