Mentoring agency names new CEO

It’s a homecoming for the new chief executive officer of Big Brothers Big Sisters Butler County.

The mentoring agency’s board named Scott D. Stephens as its new CEO, effecting in April. Stephens succeeds Carolyn Winslow, who announced her resignation from the agency in August 2022 after 37 years with the organization.

Scott D. Stephens

Stephens will be returning to BBBS, as he was hired as the assistant director in the late 1980s after graduating from Xavier University with a bachelor’s of social work. After six years, Stephens left BBBS to pursue a masters in social work from the University of Kentucky. Stephens then went on to hold different roles in various social service agencies across the tristate. Most recently Stephens has been working at Reach Out Lakota Food and Clothing pantry for the past four years.

“He has a passion and a heart for not only the mission, but this agency,” said Andrew Tyree, the BBBS board president. “We are very excited for Scott to join BBBS in his new capacity, and for his future contributions to our community and the children we serve.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters has provided one to one mentoring to children in Butler County since 1968.

For 55 years, BBBS has helped children increase their social competencies, improve grades and achieve success in life. As a full affiliate of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, it strictly adheres to their evidenced based model and is reviewed every year for standards compliance. BBBS operates under the belief that inherent in every child is the ability to succeed and thrive in life. Their success is seen when they graduate from high school or college, when they get their first job and when they come back to volunteer as a mentor for a child who needs them.