The Essence of Storytelling: What’s your story?

NONPROFIT EXECUTIVES: Learn the art of storytelling to tell the story of your brand and promote your organization’s mission.

Stories let us share experiences and history. They help us empathize, forge social bonds, persuade and inform. Storytelling is the most powerful form of communication. It’s also the least learned communication skill.

The Essence of Storytelling workshop demystifies the art of storytelling so you can become a powerful storyteller in any media, format or situation.

Greg Newberry

Sponsored by Movers & Makers, this complimentary workshop was created by award-winning writer/director/filmmaker Greg Newberry.

Newberry is a member of the Writers Guild of America and a master storyteller. He has condensed the art of storytelling into nine essential ingredients that are easy to understand, learn and apply. He shows how the ingredients are used across a variety of formats – from TED talks to songs to branding – and how to use them to tell your story.

Once you understand the ingredients of storytelling, you’ll know how to create a story and make it richer, more compelling and emotionally moving. You’ll be able to tell the story of your brand and promote your organization’s mission more powerfully and effectively to stakeholders and those you serve.

Who should attend?

Whether you’re an executive director, fundraiser or nonprofit marketer, you’ll gain a new understanding of storytelling and walk away knowing how to create compelling stories in your work and everyday life.

Essence of Storytelling Workshop

Wednesday, March 29, 6-7:30 p.m.

First Financial Bank Center, main floor

4th & Vine streets, downtown

Admission is FREE, but space is limited to only 21 participants.