Ceramics Madness comes to Cincinnati…

Some 5,000 artists, designers, educators and scholars are in town attending the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts’ annual conference,
“Current,” March 15–18. Here are just a few of the local exhibits welcoming our guests … and you, of course.
Art Design Consultants, Five Ceramic Shows | 1013 York St., Ste. 200 | Cincinnati, OH 45214
- Thru March 18. NCECA Exhibitions: “Contemporary Narratives” • “Figuratively Speaking” • “High Temperatures – Celebrating the Beauty of Contemporary Ceramics” • “The Power of Moments/Still Life” • “We Gather Each Other Up”
Baker Hunt Art & Cultural Center | 620 Greenup St., Covington, KY 41011. 859-431-0020
- March 13-18. “CURRENTLY” at Baker Hunt Ceramic Artshow. Reception: March 16, 5-8 p.m.
Kirk Mangus and Eva Kwong at Carl Solway
Carl Solway Gallery | 424 Findlay St., Cincinnati, OH 45214. 513-621-0069
- March 17-April 21. Kirk Mangus and Eva Kwong: “Innovation and Passion” Reception: March 17, 5-10 p.m.
The Carnegie | 1028 Scott Blvd., Covington, KY 41011. 859-491-2030
- March 15-Aug. 19. “Dynamics of Flow,” curated by Derrick Velasquez, Johanna Jackson and Matt Distel. Reception: March 15, 5-8 p.m.
Caza Sikes | 3078 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45209. 513-290-3127
- March 17-May 5. Jan Wiesner and Marsha Karagheusian-Murphy: “Two Women, Two Stories, One Current.” Reception: March 17, 5-9 p.m.
Cincinnati Art Museum | 953 Eden Park Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-721-2787. www.cincinnatiartmuseum.org
- March 17-Sept. 24. Roberto Lugo: “Hi-Def Archives”
Contemporary Arts Center | 44 E. 6th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-345-8400. www.contemporaryartscenter.org
- March 15-18. “Clay Holds Water, Water Holds Memory,” 19 artists from North America, the Caribbean and Africa
DAAP Galleries | University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, OH 45221. 513-556-2839
- Thru March 18. NCECA National Juried Student Exhibition (Reed Gallery) • NCECA Multicultural Fellowship Exhibition (Meyers Gallery) Reception: March 16, 5-9 p.m. (Map of UC DAAP galleries)
Eisele Gallery of Fine Art | 6936 Madisonville Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45227. 513-791-7717
- March 15-April 1. “Recalibration,” group show about communities and connections. Reception: March 16, 5-9 p.m.
Northern Kentucky University | 100 Nunn Dr., Highland Heights, KY 41099. 859-572-5148
- Thru March 23. NCECA Venue Originated Exhibition “Here and There: Navigating the Cultural In-Between” Reception: March 16, 5-7 p.m.
- March 15-April 1. “Recalibration” Reception: March 16, 5-9 p.m.
VADA Gallery | 3408 Telford St., Cincinnati, OH 45220. 513.259.7446
- Thru April 20. “The Wonders formed on the Wheel,” features ceramic works by Ohio and Kentucky artists: Jan Brown Checco, Jason Trautz of Magpie and Molly, Angela Batt of Eclectic Pottery, Christen Camilla Collins and William Connor Atchison. Reception: March 16, 5-9:30 p.m.
Visionaries & Voices | 3841 Spring Grove Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223. 513-861-4333
- March 16-April 7. “Clay Nowadays” Reception: March 16, 5-9:30 p.m.
Wash Park Art | 1215 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-291-3626
- Thru March 30. “Unidos” features pioneering Spanish, Latino, Hispanic, Chicano and Latinx contemporary ceramic artists. Reception: March 17, 5-7 p.m.
Wave Pool Gallery | 2940 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45225
- Thru April 8. NCECA Exhibition “Everyday’s A New Day” Reception: March 16, 5-9 p.m.
- Thru April 22. NCECA Exhibition “Counter Current” Reception: March 16, 5-9 p.m.
Weston Art Gallery | Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-977-4165
- Thru May 7. 2023 NCECA Annual: “I Contain Multitudes,” “the vessel” as a functional and symbolic form rich with associations. Reception: March 17, 6-8 p.m.