Local artist supports history societies

Cincinnati artist and author Dr. Robert Kroeger will devote to Ohio historical societies proceeds from the sale of his latest book and the auction of 72 original paintings of round barns featured in his newly released book, Round Barns of America.

The Hocking County Historical Society will conduct an online auction of 72 of Kroeger’s round barn paintings featured in his book with bidding at www.biddingowl.com.

Dr. Robert Kroeger

The auction will last the entire month of May and benefit 10 Ohio historical societies. All paintings are framed in rustic barn siding periodically coming from the actual barn depicted in the painting.

Published by Acclaim Press, it’s the first book on round barns with a national scope.

The book features the paintings of 75 barns from 32 states, stretching from the east to the west coast, including 11 barns in Ohio.

Accompanying stories illustrate the lives of early Americans from the era of the French and Indian War in the mid-1700s to the heyday of the round barns – 1875 to 1930. The other book featuring Kroeger’s artwork can be found in Historic Barns of Ohio, published by The History Press/Arcadia. It also supports historical societies and highlights a barn in each of Ohio’s 88 counties. Both books are available on Amazon, online booksellers, and in bookstores.

For additional information on Dr. Kroeger’s work to preserve historic barns on canvas, visit www.robertkroeger.com, barnart.weebly.com or facebook.com/historicbarnproject.