ArtsWave grants $230K to 36 entities

Cincinnati-based ArtsWave, the nation’s largest community arts fundraising organization, named this week 36 organizations who will receive $230,000 in funding — impacting 22 different neighborhoods in Greater Cincinnati.

The National Endowment for the Arts provided $50,000 of the amount.

This wave of funding puts the total invested by ArtsWave in the 16-county region at nearly $1.8 million. The $230,000 in funding is the 13th set of projects the community has funded through the annual ArtsWave campaign since 2016.

Alicia Kintner, ArtsWave president and CEO

All approved projects were selected based on their ability to further ArtsWave’s mission to create a more vibrant regional economy and connected community, emphasizing one or more of the arts sector’s five goals.

Unlike other ArtsWave grant initiatives, this program is open to any nonprofit proposing an idea that meets the criteria.

Several of the projects selected in this wave support ArtsWave’s goal of “fuel creativity and learning,” complementing this year’s annual campaign chairmen’s challenge, which is raising $1 million for arts education through field trips for at-risk school children so that all Cincinnati Public School elementary students can experience a trip to an arts and cultural institution.

ArtsWave is at the halfway point in its annual community campaign.

The campaign helps ArtsWave provide $10 million annually in essential year-over-year operating support for 40 of the region’s largest arts organizations, plus project grants supporting African American arts, programming for young professionals and LBGTQIA+ programming.