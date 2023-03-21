Clovernook raises $113K

Funds to support the inclusion and accessibility for people who are blind and visually impaired

Clovernook Center for the Blind & Visually Impaired said it raised $113,000 at the inaugural weekend event, Vision Over Sight.

The celebration kicked off Feb. 23 with the 7th annual Ohio Regional Braille Challenge, where students of all abilities, even emerging braille readers, had a chance to qualify for the national competition. Students in grades 1-12 from all over Ohio gathered at the Cincinnati Museum Center to test their braille skills in five categories: reading comprehension, spelling, charts and graphs, proofreading and braille speed and accuracy.

“This is the first year we have been able to host the Ohio Regional Braille Challenge in person since 2020,” said Chris Faust, Clovernook Center CEO. “The kids were thrilled to have the opportunity to get together at the Cincinnati Museum Center to test their skills and make new friends.”

Chris Faust, Wilbert “LeRoy” Johnson and Matthew Shad

The weekend concluded with the inaugural Vision Over Sight dinner and awards celebration on Feb. 25. At the event, Clovernook Center honored Wilbert “LeRoy” Johnson, world-renowned blind jazz pianist Matthew Whitaker as well as Cincinnati-based restauranter Nicola Pietoso, who are all visionaries and advocates for the blind and visually impaired community.

The event took place at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and the money raised will benefit Clovernook Center’s mission and vision to ensure universal accessibility and inclusion for people who are blind or have low vision.

Since 1903, Clovernook Center has been providing life-enriching opportunities and empowering people who are blind or visually impaired to be self-sufficient and full participants in their communities. Clovernook’s Braille Printing House is the largest volume producer of braille in the world.

“We are grateful for the incredible support shown to us at our inaugural event, Vision Over Sight last month,” said Faust. “The event was a huge success not only in raising money for our mission but also in showcasing the numerous ways in which the blind and visually impaired community has made an impact in the Cincinnati region.”