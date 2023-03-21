Culture FIX: March 22-28

From bears to books to baseball signs, bald guys and beyond … and we’re not past Thursday yet. The madness definitely continues this week, on and off the court. Check it out…

Wednesday, March 22

Bear expert Tom Smith

Cincinnati Zoo, Barrows Conservation Lecture | 7 p.m. 3400 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45220. 513-281-4700. DETAILS: “Living in Harmony with Bears – Insights from the Field and Lab” features Tom Smith, professor of Wildlife Sciences at Brigham Young University in Utah, where he has taught for the past 16 years. Over the course of his career, Smith has also worked for the U.S. Forest Service, the National Park Service, and the U.S. Geological Survey, studying bighorn, bobcats, and four species of bears (sloth, black, brown, and polar) in Alaska, Utah, Canada, and India. His research focuses on human-wildlife conflict and a thread that weaves throughout all his work is the promotion of human safety and bear conservation. A virtual option is available.

JR Zink Holly Brians Ragusa Mark E. Scott

Over-the-Rhine Museum, “Three Acts in Over-the-Rhine” | 6:30 p.m. Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-813-7309. DETAILS: Three Over-the-Rhine resident authors talk about their recent books. John (“JR”) Zink’s historical fiction offering, “Queen City of the West,” was inspired by an Over-the-Rhine Museum walking tour and is the first in a series. Holly Brians Ragusa‘s memoir, “Met the End,” recalls her experiences as a teenager learning that her father was the final victim of a local serial killer. And in his darkly comic “Drunk Log,” Mark E. Scott‘s protagonist drinks and journals his way through snowy OTR and downtown, trying to come to terms with what he sees as an inevitable conclusion.

Young Professionals Choral Collective, “Vision & Voice” | 7:30 p.m. Heart in Balance, 4222 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223. 513-601-8699. DETAILS: The ever-fresh YPCC team joins forces this evening with Visionaries + Voices, an inclusive arts organization providing creative, professional, and educational opportunities for adults with disabilities. Words, music, dance, and theatrical sign language complement portraits by V+V artists offered for sale.

Thursday, March 23

American Sign Museum, “Cincinnati Ballpark Signs“ | 7 p.m. 1330 Monmouth Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45225. 513-541-6366. DETAILS: Before the age of digital scoreboards and programmable advertisements, baseball signs were handmade works of art. Filmmaker and historian Cam Miller shares the evolution of Cincinnati ballpark signs from the 1880s to the present. Miller is a content provider for the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame and Museum and a contributor to LINK NKY News.

No Promises Vocal Band, Sweet Harmony | 7 p.m. The Redmoor, 3187 Linwood Ave., Mt. Lookout Square. DETAILS: No Promises specializes in tight, often swinging harmonies. (They are really good.) Three Bald Guys add some instruments to the mix, have some pretty nifty harmonies of their own, and a somewhat contrasting repertoire. The common thread here is Joshua Steele, actor/playwright/singer/arranger/theater manager, who leads No Promises and (more than) chimes in on TBG. Should be fun. Doors open at 6, so you can arrive early and eat before the show.

Frank Stella: “Then Came a Dog and Bit the Cat”

lithography, etching, screen printing, woodcut, and linocuts, 45 1/4″ x 52 3/8″

Skirball Museum, Frank Stella: Had Gadya – Illustrations After El Lissitzky | 5:30-8:30 p.m. Hebrew Union College, 3101 Clifton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45220. DETAILS: “Had Gadya” (An Only Kid [Goat]) is a children’s song that traditionally closes the Jewish Passover Seder service; each verse building on the previous, adding another action until “the Holy One destroys the angel of death.” Artist Frank Stella was inspired by a 1919 series Had Gadya images by avant-garde Russian-Jewish artist El Lissitzky and created his own images – one for each verse. The exhibit, taking a tour of HUC campuses, is on display through July 2.

Friday, March 24

Emanuel Ax

Ben Carlson-Berne Scholarship Fund, Emanuel Ax Benefit Concert | 7:30-10 p.m. Corbett Theater, School for Creative and Performing Arts, 108 West Central Pkwy., Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: How lucky are we to have access to this exclusive, solo performance by world-renowned pianist Emanuel Ax. His appearance will benefit the Ben Carlson-Berne Scholarship Fund, whose mission is to expose underserved and economically disadvantaged youth to the artistry of classical music by providing free private lessons, mentoring and instruments. Tickets: $50-$175

Cincinnati playwright Fred Rothzeid

CenterStage Players, “Momus & Aphrodite” | 249 W. Forrer, Cincinnati, OH 45215. 513-558-4910. DETAILS: In this regional premiere comedy by local playwright Fred Rothzeid, Aphrodite – goddess of beauty, pleasure and love – is told by Momus – god of criticism, satire and blame – that in order to remain a goddess, she must find a man willing to “die for her.” Will she succeed? Does love conquer all? More importantly, can two Greek gods actually find happiness in modern-day Athens…Ohio? Continues through April 2.

Roberto Lugo

Cincinnati Art Museum, Art After Dark | 5-9 p.m. 953 Eden Park Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-721-2787. DETAILS: Arriving one week earlier than usual to take advantage of his residency, the March AAD features ceramicist-extraordinaire Roberto Lugo, with sonic atmosphere by DJ Omi, plus performances from Elementz, cash bars, food for purchase, and free admission to current exhibitions: Roberto Lugo: Hi-Def Archives and Georgia O’Keeffe, Photographer.

Conductor Anna Rakitina Cellist Sterling Elliot

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra | 11 a.m. Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: Another thematic CSO program, these concerts showcase some very standard fare, but it’s to be rendered by very young artists who are likely to bring fresh approaches. American cellist Sterling Elliott, 23, will present his interpretation of arguably the most popular concerto for his instrument – Antonin Dvořák‘s Op. 104. And emerging Russian-Ukrainian conductor Anna Rakitina, 33, shares her take on Beethoven‘s ubiquitous Symphony No. 5. In 2020, British composer Richard Ayres debuted his work, entitled No. 52, inspired both by Beethoven’s journey into deafness and Ayres’s own experience of hearing loss. The first of its three movements will be shared here. Something old, something new, something borrowed. (Bum, bum, bum, bah…) Repeats Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon.

Painted Bread Marketing, Suzanne Lambert: “Alors” | 6-9 p.m. 11 E. 5th St., Covington, KY 41011. DETAILS: Here’s an unconventional space for art provided by marketing strategist Jennifer Panepinto. Suzanne Lambert is respected both here and in France, where she also has a studio. Her large mixed-media abstractions are vivid and evocative. Also open Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and April 28, 6-9 p.m. Other times, through April 30, by appointment.

Saturday, March 25

College-Conservatory of Music, “Essentially Ellington Festival” | 7:30 p.m. Corbett Auditorium, University of Cincinnati. 513-556-4183. DETAILS: Featuring the region’s top high school jazz ensembles, the festival is sponsored by Wynton Marsalis’ Jazz at Lincoln Center. The day-long event culminates in a gala concert with the CCM Jazz Orchestra, led by Scott Belck.

Michael Chertock

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra, “They’re Grrreat!” | 7:30 p.m. Greaves Concert Hall, NKU. 859-431-6216. DETAILS: Even when bringing you the classics, Music Director James R. Cassidy finds a way to put a clever spin on things. The format is also traditional (overture, concerto, symphony), but he gives us Rossini‘s “Tancredi” Overture instead of “one more familiar. “William Tell,” for example. Mozart‘s Piano Concerto No. 23 features one of the region’s best in Michael Chertock, who was the KSO’s first guest more than 30 years ago. And the closer is Schubert‘s answer to Beethoven, his “Great” Symphony No. 9.

Sunday, March 26

Organist Jean-Baptiste Robin

Christ Church Cathedral, “French Flair” | 3 p.m. 318 E. 4th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-621-1817. DETAILS: Jean-Baptiste Robin, organist of the Royal Chapel at the Palace of Versailles, showcases CCC’s still-new Richard Fowkes instrument with a program focusing on Baroque masters Couperin and Rameau, Romantic-period showpieces by Franck and Vierne, plus some J.S. Bach thrown in for good measure.

Matinée Musicale, Valerie Eickhoff | 7 p.m. Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: Matinée Musicale ramps it up yet one step further, presenting the United States debut of German mezzo-soprano Valerie Eickhoff, who appears to be on a fast track to stardom. For her wide-ranging recital here, she has placed herself in the most-assured hands of CCM’s Donna Loewy at the piano. Opening and closing with opera arias by Bizet and Rossini, she also plans to traverse songs by de Falla, Villa-Lobos, and Richard Strauss, and two sets by cinematic sensation Erich Wolfgang Korngold. Could be auspicious. Listen above.

Monday, March 27

Art Academy of Cincinnati, “foaming at the mouth” | 1212 Jackson St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-562-6262. DETAILS: This is the second consecutive exhibit of Art Academy’s soon-to-be-graduates capstone projects. Eight student artists take over the three AAC gallery spaces to show off what they have learned before heading out into the real world. Five days only; closing reception is this Friday, March 31, 5-8 p.m.

Clarinetist Anthony McGill

College-Conservatory of Music, Guest Artist Series: Anthony McGill | 7:30 p.m. Cohen Family Studio Theater, University of Cincinnati. 513-556-4183. DETAILS: In this late addition to its season, CCM welcomes Anthony McGill, New York Philharmonic principal clarinet and former CSO principal, back to Cincinnati for an intimate program in the Cohen Studio. One of the world’s best, McGill is also known as a passionate advocate for new music and music by BIPOC composers. No program info is available, but he’s so good it should not matter.

Memorial Hall, Jazz at The Memo: “Swinging Doors” | 7 p.m. 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-977-8838. DETAILS: Bassist/singer/songwriter June Youngblood has interests in bluegrass, folk and jazz, and infuses all three into this unique evening featuring her quartet: Dan Karlsberg (piano), Brandon Coleman (guitar) and Joe Macheret (fiddle).