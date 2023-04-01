Local documentary premier explores health care racism

Two organizations are partnering to premier a documentary focused on uplifting local Black women’s experiences with racism in health care during their pregnancy.

All-In Cincinnati and Queen’s Village are partnering during Black Maternal Health week to premiere Can You Hear Us, a two-part docuseries. The free event is April 13 at the Columns-Findlay Market from 6-8 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/can-you-hear-us-docuseries-premiere-tickets-596930734897

All-In Cincinnati Equity Coalition is working to change these health outcomes for Black women and their families.

The series explores why Black women in the U.S. are three to four times more likely to die during pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum in the first year than white women. This gap continues to persist regardless of income or education level.

For more information, visit https://www.gcfdn.org/allincincinnati/.