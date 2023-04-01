Yellowstone star, Ruby, Herche help East Palestine residents

Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes, Jeff Ruby and Cincinnati philanthropists Dave and Wendy Herche partnered last month to help residents of East Palestine.

An Ohio native, Grimes — known for his role as “Kayce Dutton” on Paramount Network’s Yellowstone — and the Jeff Ruby Family, who own and operate seven fine dining steakhouses in the Midwest including four in Ohio, partnered to bring relief aid to the residents of East Palestine, Ohio in the wake of the toxic train derailment last month.

Luke Grimes poses with fans in East Palestine

Grimes, members of the Jeff Ruby family and the Herches visited East Palestine March 31 to distribute 250 water filtration systems from Hydroviv and present East Palestine Mayor Trent R. Conaway with a contribution of more than $100,000.

The Jeff Ruby Family contributed $50,000, with a matching contribution from the Herches. Dave Herche is chairman of Enerfab, one of Greater Cincinnati’s largest privately held companies.

TransLoop’s founder and CEO, Nick Reasoner, an Ohio native and University of Cincinnati graduate, contributed the trucking services to transport the filters to East Palestine.

Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment (JRCE), founded by Jeff Ruby in 1981 with the opening of The Precinct in Cincinnati, has grown into one of the longest running fine dining steakhouses in America with seven nationally-recognized fine dining restaurants in Cincinnati, Columbus, Lexington, Louisville and Nashville.

JRCE is led by an executive team and his three children, Britney Ruby Miller, Brandon and Dillon Ruby. Additionally, the family founded the Jeff Ruby Foundation to help lift vulnerable children in the cities they serve out of poverty in this generation and for generations after.

Known for his role as “Kayce Dutton” in Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone for Paramount Network, Grimes has continued to maintain a fearless pursuit of his dreams in front of the camera while never forgetting his roots. In addition to Yellowstone, Grimes has starred in Antoine Fuqua’s The Magnificent Seven, Clint Eastwood’s Academy Award nominated American Sniper, opposite Bradley Cooper as well as Brothers and Sisters and HBO’s top-rated series True Blood.

The son of a Pentecostal pastor in Dayton, Grimes grew up playing music in the church which was his passion. Grimes is currently prepping his first major label project and has recently released two singles; “No Horse to Ride” and “Oh Ohio,” an homage to his home state.

Off screen, Grimes can be found spinning his favorite country albums and songwriting at home in Montana or in Nashville writing with some of Music Row’s elites. Grimes credits his father for laying the foundation of the music he loves by introducing him to the works of Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, and Waylon Jennings. The Ohio native is now finding his own voice and style as an artist.