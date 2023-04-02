Concours ’23 to feature Porsche

The Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance, in its 45th year, will feature 75 years of Porsche, sponsored by Porsche of the Village, with proceeds benefiting Juvenile Arthritis.

The Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance is one of the most anticipated classic car show events in the U.S.

With over 250 pristine vehicles on display in the gardens of Cincinnati’s Ault Park on June 11, the show will feature thirteen classes of classic, vintage and exotic automobiles and motorcycles.

The show will also feature classic cars from honored collector Gene and Sally Perkins.

Special display classes will include the 70th anniversary of the Corvette and the 85th anniversary of the Volkswagen Beetle.

Tickets are now on sale online at https://ohioconcours.com.

The Concours consists of a weekend of events for car lovers and culminates in the Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance. Cars are displayed in the formal gardens of historic Ault Park, with a classic pavilion overlooking the show field and automotive art show, hosting a brunch and beer garden.

The Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, manages the event with all proceeds benefiting the Arthritis Foundation, with a special focus on Juvenile Arthritis (JA).

Here’s the weekend’s schedule:

Saturday, June 10:

Countryside Tour – 12noon – participants will meet at Mariemont Square for a scenic two-hour tour.

Hangar Party at Executive Jet Management’s hangar at Lunken Airport – 5:00-9:00pm – exotic cars, motorcycles, private jets.

Sunday, June 11, Ault Park:

Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance presented by EXAIR – open to the public 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Parking will be at Fifth Third Bank Madisonville Operations Center with free shuttle to the show.

Will Sherman Automotive Art Show – 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Center Show Field at Ault Park, highlights award-winning automotive fine artists from around the country.

Craft Beer Garden – 10 a.m.-3 p.m. – adjacent to the Ault Park Pavilion; tickets for the beer garden are available day of show at the Pavilion.

Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance VIP Brunch – 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Ault Park Pavilion.