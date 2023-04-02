Karen Wellington Foundation marks 2,000th gift

The Karen Wellington Foundation for Living with Breast Cancer has made its 2,000th gift.

The gift came April 1 on what would have been Karen Wellington’s 56th birthday. The Karen Wellington Foundation is a Cincinnati-based national nonprofit that is focused on the mental health journey of women and families living with breast cancer. It sends women on special vacations, relaxing spa days, concerts and other fun-only activities.

The milestone is significant considering the organization that was founded in 2007 gave its 1,000th gift in December 2020. Now, just a little over two years later, KWF has presented its 2,000th gift to 29-year-old Bobbie Hallmark of Hamilton.

Bobbie Hallmark

Hallmark is getting a vacation to Denver, Col., as well as tickets to the Wiz Khalifa Concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre with a friend. The delivery of the news took place at TriHealth Bethesda Butler Hospital alongside Bobbie’s team of nurses, medical staff and the KWF community.

As her 30th birthday approaches this June, Hallmark told KWF that her final cancer treatments will be done right before the big day.

“Most people say turning 30 is ‘death to their youth’ but I think my story will just be getting started,” Hallmark said.

Hallmark was nominated for a KWF gift of fun by Trihealth radiation therapist Korey Sands.