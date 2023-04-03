Mimosas for Memories: A Luxe and Lavish Brunch for an Important Cause 

The Giving Voice Foundation’s Mimosas for Memories event is a colorful, delicious and impactful experience that benefits innovative local programming aiming to improve the lives and health of our community’s older adults living with Alzheimer’s and dementia and their caregivers.

About 1 in 9 Americans ages 65 and older has Alzheimer’s, and more than 126,000 people across Greater Cincinnati are affected by this life-changing diagnosis.

Mimosas for Memories on April 29 is a stylish, sophisticated and star-studded event held at the University Club that includes bottomless mimosas, brunch by the bite, a silent auction featuring a selection of date night packages, local vendor pop-ups, a red-carpet photo booth experience featuring complimentary professional portraits, and a highly coveted 20-year Pappy Van Winkle bourbon bottle raffle (event attendance not required to win)!

An exclusive VIP ticket option is also available which includes a luxe seated brunch, personal testimonies, and interactive experiences with program facilitators.

When you attend Mimosas for Memories, you will be helping the Giving Voice Foundation continue its local impact through the facilitation of cross-generational conversations and connections aiming to improve the health of older adults through advocacy, education, engagement and storytelling.

The Giving Voice Foundation provides our aging community with FREE access to a variety of interactive and supportive programs and resources.

Its Creative Connections music and movement programs offer participants the opportunity to sing along to music performed by classically trained musicians while engaging in gentle exercises such as Thai Chi and yoga led by professional instructors.

It also has exclusive partnerships with the Cincinnati Opera and ballroom dancing professionals who lead their Music in Motion and Dancing to Remember programs, where caregivers and their loved ones get to sing along and experience ballroom dancing together.

All of the foundation’s interactive programs are focused on artistic expression for the participant, while simultaneously providing much needed empathetic support for caregivers. The programs are for individuals with Alzheimer’s and dementia at any stage, while offering care partners the opportunity to meet and connect with professionals and other caregivers so they can share tangible strategies and feel less alone.

The Giving Voice Foundation also offers free programs specifically for caregivers including journaling, virtual writing workshops with local authors, and its Purposeful Planning Program providing free access to local resources and education about Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“We are thrilled to be touching lives locally, improving the health and vitality of our aging community while connecting with and supporting caregivers along what can often be a lonely journey,” said Dr. Christian Gausvik, founder and president of the Giving Voice Foundation. “I hope you will join us at Mimosas for Memories to enjoy a fabulous brunch and bottomless mimosas while you help us fulfill our mission to meet the needs of our aging community.”

You will be a part of making a big impact for local seniors and caregivers just by attending this fun event. Mimosas for Memories is truly a can’t miss experience in support of an incredible cause, and tickets typically sell out quickly.

Giving Voice Foundation: Mimosas for Memories

April 29, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

University Club, 401 East 4th St.

Cincinnati, OH 45202

This content provided and sponsored by The Giving Voice Foundation.