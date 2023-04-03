Child literacy group Winn Reading opens new office

Winn Reading, a 501c3 literacy nonprofit serving children throughout Cincinnati, opened a new headquarters office in Anderson Township.

The new work and meeting space will support Winn’s growing efforts to provide literacy-based events, tutoring and resources to early-elementary children in preschool to third grade.

Nancy Howard, administrative assistant; Andi Curry, board member; Kay Limbach, Winn founder and president; Mitza Costantini, board member; Kristy High, vice president; and Riley Limbach, social media manager.

“As we continue to grow, this new office will offer a space to train our literacy mentors, store books and other literacy materials, host events and generally serve as a meeting place for those who share our passion for supporting children’s literacy,” said Kay Limbach, president and founder. “Literacy is such a strong predictor of a child’s future success, so our goal is to support teachers and parents in cultivating a lifelong love of reading.”

Limbach started Winn Reading in 2021 after seeing how the pandemic had created massive learning gaps, particularly among the most vulnerable children. Since its beginning, Winn has quickly grown and supports 15 classrooms with volunteer literacy mentors. In addition to tutoring support, Winn volunteers hold regular storytime events in coordination with local bookstores.

The new office at 7801 Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township will serve as a training and meeting center for Winn volunteers. It will also host a literacy center with children’s books and literacy resources used in Winn’s programs.

To learn more about Winn Reading, visit www.winnreading.org.