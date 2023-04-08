Cincinnati Works, CYC to prepare high school seniors for manufacturing jobs

Better jobs, better training, better pay.

Those are the goals of a new, collaborative workforce development action plan funded by the Good Jobs Challenge that focuses on recruiting and upskilling the advanced manufacturing workforce.

Advanced Manufacturing Industry Partnership (AMIP), Cincinnati Youth Collaborative (CYC), and Cincinnati Works (CW) are partnering for the program, which will help more than 70 local high school seniors in the next two years with recruiting, career technical training, pre-screening, onboarding, and ongoing support and one-on-one job coaching to begin a lifelong career in advanced manufacturing.

Tianay Amat is executive director of Cincinnati Works. Amy Thompson is president and chief executive officer of Cincinnati Youth Collaborative

The program will also support 40 advanced manufacturing employees to grow their knowledge and skills which will strengthen the locally advanced manufacturing work force. All program graduates will receive an industry-recognized credential and guaranteed interviews with local manufacturers.

Cincinnati Youth Collaborative and its network of public and technical school connections will select the initial cohort for the initiative. Representatives from advanced manufacturing companies will offer tours of modern manufacturing facilities. They will also discuss earning potential, career advancement opportunities and benefits available to employees in the field. Cincinnati Works will implement a job readiness and jumpstart curriculum and one-on-one coaching to develop plans and work to address barriers. Participants will begin onsite work with AMIP manufacturing employment partners upon completion of technical and job readiness training.

“Advanced manufacturing is a pathway to prosperity. Yet, the advanced manufacturing sector has significant untapped potential to increase productivity and high-wage jobs. Industry is facing a critical shortage of skilled workers, and it’s only getting worse,” said Ohio Lieutenant Gov. Jon Husted, who gave remarks at the press conference. “It’s rewarding to know that our organization will be a catalyst in connecting the future workforce to a brighter tomorrow.”

AMIP received $930,000, part of a $23.5 million grant awarded to the Ohio Manufacturers Association from the Good Jobs Challenge grant, to fund these efforts. The program targets talent pipeline expansion for the advanced manufacturing workforce in Hamilton, Butler, Clermont, Brown, and Warren Counties.

About AMIP

The Advanced Manufacturing Industry Partnership (AMIP) is the Greater Cincinnati regional association of advanced manufacturing employers, educators and community agencies working together to ensure a robust pipeline of qualified workers. As the southwest regional industry sector partner for the Ohio Manufacturing Association, it works to alleviate occupational shortages for the industry by creating and implementing an integrated process to link current and prospective employees with educational opportunities to meet the needs for skilled talent across southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky, and southeast Indiana. To learn more about AMIP, head to www.advmfgip.org

About Cincinnati Youth Collaborative

Cincinnati Youth Collaborative (CYC), has been committed to increasing Greater Cincinnati high school graduation rates for over 35 years by collaborating with schools, businesses and volunteers throughout the community. Since its founding, CYC has served more than 185,000 students by placing positive adult advocates in their lives. Working directly with local school districts, CYC offers mentoring, work readiness, college and career success services and resource coordination to our students. Mentoring platforms are tailored to the needs of individuals, groups, and businesses. Over the past five years, an average of 95 percent of CYC senior students have graduated on time from high school. By connecting students with resources and tools for success, CYC continually proves that preparation and opportunity make all the difference in creating bright futures. CYC’s 3 E’s – Enrolled, Employed, and Enlisted – are the key career pathways for our youth, because we know that success does not end after a high school diploma. To learn more about CYC’s services and to discover ways that you can positively impact the lives of our region’s youth, visit www.cycyouth.org.

About Cincinnati Works

Founded in 1996, Cincinnati Works partners with regional employers to solve a range of workforce needs: filling open positions with quality candidates, providing retention initiatives, supporting second chance hires, developing potential leaders, and highlighting your business as a Best Place to Work. Cincinnati Works Members (clients) are job seekers who receive financial and career coaching, training, development and support, and high-quality job opportunities with area employer partners. For more information, visit Cincinnatiworks.org.