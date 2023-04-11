Pickleball for all: New adaptive programs available for those with challenges

Starting in May, Cincinnati Tennis Foundation will offer one of the first Adaptive Pickleball programs with the financial support of Larry Blundred, founder of Ollie Otter Enterprises.

Pickleball, a mix of tennis and ping-pong, is the fastest-growing sport in America, and adaptive pickleball is a program for people with physical, cognitive, and developmental challenges, according to Matt Dektas, executive director of the Cincinnati Tennis Foundation.

“The new program is one of the first in America and will create an inclusive and active program for our community thanks to the generous donation from Larry Blundred,” Dektas said.

Blundred’s Ollie Otter Enterprises is a pickleball-focused company that has produced music videos and two popular children’s books: “How Pickleball Saved Ollie Otter,” published by Blundred in 2020 and “Ollie and His Pickleball Friends Return Home: The Story Continues…” published in 2022.

A member of the Cincinnati Pickleball and Sawyer Point Pickleball Clubs, Blundred is a retired financial advisor and a former marketing executive in Cincinnati. Blundred’s contribution to the Cincinnati Tennis Foundation will also provide annual scholarships and additional programming support.

Registration is now open for the monthly program, which starts at 6:30 p.m., May 17.