Easterseals Redwood hosts annual Express fundraiser May 12

Easterseals Redwood will host its annual fundraising event, Express, from 6-11 p.m. on Friday, May 12 at Turfway Park Racing & Gaming (7500 Turfway Rd, Florence, Kentucky). The event raises money to support Easterseals Redwood’s programs and mission to advance 100% equity, access and workforce inclusion for people with disabilities, people facing economic disadvantages and veterans.

“While this is the 41st annual Express, we are excited to host the first one since the combination of Easterseals Serving Greater Cincinnati and Redwood into Easterseals Redwood last summer,” said Pam Green, CEO of Easterseals Redwood. “As Easterseals Redwood, we have the ability to touch the lives of so many people and this event is a wonderful opportunity to bridge the river in support of our mission and to make a profound impact on the lives of the people we serve. The money we raise will be able to go even further toward breaking down barriers, providing brighter futures and building a more diverse and inclusive community for all of us.”

The evening will include live music by the Naked Karate Girls, multiple food stations, an open bar, live and silent auctions, and raffles – including the Grand Adventure Raffle in which the winner can choose from four different travel adventures or a $5,000 cash prize. The money raised during the event will directly support Easterseals Redwood’s services and programs like care, work and vocational services for adults; early care and education, medical daycare, preschool and school-age care for children; therapy services; and assistive technology for the wider community.

Tickets to Express are $100 and are available for purchase at https://bit.ly/Express2023, along with raffle tickets. Corporate sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information about corporate sponsorship packages, please contact Beth Moore at bmoore@eastersealsredwood.org.

Easterseals Redwood works toward advancing 100% equity, access and workforce inclusion for people with disabilities, people facing economic disadvantages and veterans in Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky.

To learn more about Easterseals Redwood and its services, visit eastersealsredwood.org.

Sponsors for Express include Heritage Bank, Bilz Insurance/Auto-Owners, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, McCloy Family Foundation, Baird, Focus on Success and Turfway Park Racing & Gaming.

About Easterseals Redwood

Easterseals Redwood (ESRW) is the premier regional provider of solutions and support for individuals with disabilities, veterans and people facing economic challenges. ESRW serves more than 7,000 individuals and families in Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky throughout their lifespan – from birth through adulthood – with childcare, therapy services, education and workforce development programs.

To learn more, visit EastersealsRedwood.org.

