Tina Gutierrez photography exhibit opens May 5

Clifton Cultural Arts Center will exhibit Rare Creatures by Cincinnati photographer, Tina Gutierrez. The solo show will be on display at CCAC’s Short Vine Gallery, opening on Friday, May 5, and will run through June 2.

This series of photographs features models, mostly dancers, wearing whimsically draped fabric pieces captured in a moment of brilliant movement, creating new shapes that seem to almost take flight. “I wanted to have fantasy creatures come to life,” said Gutierrez. “Normally, I portray the body in a classical or beautiful way, but in this series, I wanted to dive into non-traditionally beautiful shapes. My intent was to create mystery, intrigue, fear, or delight.”

Many of the garments portrayed in the photographs were loaned by New York Designer Timothy Johns, whom the artist met through Moe Rouse from Mannequin clothing store in Cincinnati. The rest were thrifted, borrowed, or found, making the resulting textiles feel both familiar and strange.

Gutierrez is a well-known photographer in the Cincinnati region for her freelance work for clientele like The Cincinnati Symphony, Movers & Makers Magazine, Concert Nova, and Procter and Gamble. Her work has been exhibited at FotoFocus, Washington Park Art Gallery, and the Kennedy Heights Arts Center, amongst others, and she now teaches at the Art Academy of Cincinnati. She has also been a guest lecturer at the University of Cincinnati DAAP, CCM, and Xavier University.

The opening reception will take place in the street-level gallery of CCAC’s temporary space on Short Vine (2728 Short Vine) 6 – 8 p.m. and is free and open to all (no reservation necessary). Featuring refreshments and a few opening comments, it will be a special way to experience the artwork with others. cliftonculturalarts.org