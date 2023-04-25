Playhouse in the Park unveils 2023-24 season

Includes a world premiere, plus a new ‘Christmas Carol’ for Moe & Jack’s Place

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park announced its 2023-2024 season today, including an all-new production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” specially designed for Moe and Jack’s Place – The Rouse Theatre, which opened in March. The season also includes a world premiere adaptation of “Dracula,” regional premieres of modern stories from Pulitzer-winning playwrights including Lynn Nottage, plus the return of fan-favorite “Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash.”

Blake Robison, Playhouse producing artistic director

According to Blake Robison, producing artistic director, “Our 2023-24 season … features stories that feel familiar, that stand the test of time, and that are fresh and contemporary. We’re looking forward to the first full season in our mainstage theatre complex with a lineup of shows that exemplifies the best of American theatre.”

Subscriptions available at cincyplay.org.

2023-24 ROUSE THEATRE SEASON

Aug. 26-Oct. 1

“Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash”

Created by Richard Maltby, Jr. Conceived by William Meade. Directed by Marcia Milgrom Dodge.

Oct. 14-Nov. 5

“Clyde’s”

By Lynn Nottage. Directed by Timothy Douglas.

Nov. 24-Dec. 30

“A Christmas Carol”

By Charles Dickens. Adapted and Directed by Blake Robison.

Feb. 3-March 3

“Dracula,” a world premiere

By Vanessa Severo in collaboration with Joanie Schultz. Directed by Joanie Schultz and Vanessa Severo.

April 13-May 12

“The Chosen”

By Aaron Posner and Chaim Potok. Directed by Aaron Posner.

2023-24 ROSENTHAL SHELTERHOUSE THEATRE SEASON

Sept. 16-Oct. 22

“Sanctuary City”

By Martyna Majok. Directed by Kareem Fahmy.

Nov. 3-Dec. 17

“Late Night Catechism”

By Vicki Quade and Maripat Donovan.

March 2-April 7

“Stew”

By Zora Howard

Directed by Stori Ayres.

April 27-June 2

“Vietgone”

By Qui Nguyen

Directed by Joanie Schultz.