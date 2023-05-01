NKU announces theater and dance season, venue changes amid renovations

Northern Kentucky University’s School of the Arts has announced its 2023-24 theater and dance season, including performances in venues away from the Fine Arts Center, as the center’s theater spaces are being renovated.

SOTA is taking its productions on tour to various locations, including the NKU Digitorium and The Carnegie.

The season opens on Sept. 28 with the Tony Award-winning play “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” based on the acclaimed novel by Mark Haddon and adapted by Simon Stephens. The story follows 15-year-old Christopher, a boy with an extraordinary brain that is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. When he discovers his neighbor’s dead dog, Wellington, he finds himself under suspicion and sets out to solve the mystery, leading him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world. This production will be staged at NKU’s Griffin Hall Digitorium from Sept. 28 to Oct. 28, 2023.

Beginning Nov. 3, SOTA will perform “9 to 5 The Musical,” featuring music and lyrics by country music icon Dolly Parton and a book by Patricia Resnick. Set in the late 1970s, the story centers around three female coworkers who are fed up with their sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot of a boss. They come up with a plan to get even and, in a series of outrageous events, give their workplace a dream makeover while taking control of the company that had always kept them down. This production will take place at The Carnegie in Covington, from November 3-11, 2023.

From Feb. 16-18, the annual dance concert “Dance ‘24” celebrates the versatility of dance and explores the power of storytelling and emotion through movement. The event will present a concert of new works by faculty, guest artists, and nationally renowned choreographers. The concert will take place at NKU’s Greaves Concert Hall.

On Feb. 15, SOTA will perform the musical “Amélie,” based on the French film. With a book by Craig Lucas and music and lyrics by Daniel Messé and Nathan Tysen, this whimsical story follows Amélie, an imaginative young woman who lives quietly in the world but loudly in her mind. This production will run from March 15-23, 2024, at The Carnegie.

The season concludes with “The Play That Goes Wrong,” a comedy by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields. From Mischief, Broadway masters of comedy, comes a farce about the opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society’s newest production, “The Murder at Haversham Manor.” Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this Olivier award–winning will be staged at The Carnegie from April 11-20, 2024. theatre.nku.edu