Adults with disabilities explore paths to employment at Cincinnati Museum Center

Cincinnati Museum Center and Easterseals Redwood have partnered to provide a path to employment for people with disabilities.

The partnership will identify and recruit employees for CMC while building a more inclusive culture within the venue and the community. Participants can discover new interests, learn technical skills, strengthen communication skills, explore assistive technology and discover employment opportunities – all while providing services and filling necessary job roles at CMC.



“While the labor shortage continues to be a national issue, we at Easterseals Redwood have been seeking innovative ways to connect people with disabilities to meaningful employment while benefitting our community partners at the same time,” said Easterseals Redwood President and CEO, Pam Green.



Program participants will have the opportunity to volunteer in different positions throughout CMC and, if there is a match, can eventually apply for employment.



“We’re so excited to partner with Easterseals Redwood to add to the talent and skillsets of our team. It not only presents employment and engagement opportunities for people with disabilities, but it creates a more inclusive museum for our team and our guests,” said Cincinnati Museum Center President and CEO, Elizabeth Pierce. “This partnership is so critical in helping us ensure our museum is for everyone. Representation, visibility and opportunity for all people ensures that when someone walks into Cincinnati Museum Center, they see themselves. They know they belong here.”



Jobs could include helping to set up or break down exhibits, ticket taking, exhibit sanitation and cleaning and more. Approximately 12 adults with disabilities will be involved and the partnership also includes a physical space at CMC where they can take breaks throughout the day and socialize with one another.

