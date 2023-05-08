ArtWorks names Jill Dunne senior director of marketing and communications

ArtWorks has hired arts communications veteran Jill E. Dunne as senior director of marketing and communications. Dunne has more than 20 years of experience including nearly eight years of nonprofit arts leadership.

“Jill is the perfect person to join ArtWorks at an exciting time of incredible growth. She can help bring Cincinnati’s public art to a world stage,” said Colleen Houston, ArtWorks CEO and artistic director. “We have so many amazing stories to tell, and we are thrilled to add a passionate arts advocate and civic connector to our executive team.”

Dunne will lead the strategy, planning and execution of marketing and communications to advance the organization’s mission to create community-based public art that provides career opportunities for artists of all ages. Her experience includes nearly eight years at the Cincinnati Art Museum, ending her tenure as Chief Communications Officer. She also worked for Cincinnati Metro (Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority), the Newport Aquarium and the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.

“I feel so lucky to have been a part of many wonderful organizations in our community, and being in a role to drive awareness in Cincinnati and beyond is incredibly energizing,” Dunne said. “I’m excited to put my skills to work for ArtWorks and shape the future for this dynamic organization.”

