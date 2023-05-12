Greater Cincinnati Foundation names Matthew Randazzo to top executive role

The Greater Cincinnati Foundation has named Matthew Randazzo as its next president and CEO. Randazzo will join GCF July 17. Last September, Ellen Katz, GCF’s current president and CEO, announced that she would be leaving GCF this summer.

George Vincent, chair of the GCF governing board, led a diverse search committee of six members that conducted a robust and inclusive national search. “I am truly excited for Matthew’s leadership of GCF,” said Vincent. “A proven leader of a large community foundation, he has spent his career advancing equity and inclusion and being a catalyst for growth, making him a great fit with GCF. We are confident that Matthew will build on GCF’s solid foundation and grow its impact on our community.”

Randazzo currently serves as president and chief executive officer of The Dallas Foundation, a $570 million community foundation. During his tenure, the foundation realized historic growth in annual contributions, assets under management and grantmaking.

Prior to his time at The Dallas Foundation, Randazzo spent 15 years working to advance educational equity and improve college readiness for students of color and those experiencing poverty. His roles included chief executive officer of the National Math and Science Initiative, founding president and CEO of Choose to Succeed and chief growth officer at IDEA Public Schools.

“GCF has a national reputation for game-changing impact,” Randazzo said. “It’s an exciting opportunity and tremendous honor to further its mission in the place I am excited to soon call home. I look forward to working with the talented GCF team, its generous donors and passionate partners to create a more equitable and vibrant region.