PWC needs volunteers for annual Repair Affair event

People Working Cooperatively is seeking volunteers this month for its annual Repair Affair event – Saturday, June 10. PWC provides critical home repair, weatherization and accessibility modification services for low-income homeowners throughout Greater Cincinnati.

Repair Affair is a one-day intensive program providing low-income seniors, people with disabilities and veterans with home repairs and maintenance. During last year’s Repair Affair, more than 450 volunteers donated 1,850 hours to complete projects at 50 households across Greater Cincinnati.

Although the main participation date is June 10, which includes a post-event celebration, volunteer groups can sign up to participate any day in June.

pwchomerepairs.org/repair-affair or mclaughlinb@pwchomerepairs.org