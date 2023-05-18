ArtsWave’s fundraiser CincyJams features battle of the (workplace) bands

ArtsWave, the region’s engine for the arts, is set to hold its CincyJams fundraiser event at 7 p.m. today (May 18) at the Hard Rock Care. The event is free.

CincyJams 2023 is expected to feature 11 bands consisting of employees of Cincinnati businesses, including P&G, Great American Insurance Group and Christ Hospital.

CincyJams is designed to bring various companies together while raising essential funds for the arts.

Eleven bands will participate this year, including employees from the following companies: altafiber, The Christ Hospital, GE Aerospace (two bands), Great American Insurance Group (two bands), Jake Sweeney Automotive, Music Resource Center of the YMCA, P&G, Ron Chambers Group and TriHealth. Radio One’s R&B, Hip-Hop and “The People’s Champ” DJ Don Juan Fasho will emcee the event. (All band attendees must be 21 or older to enter Hard Rock Cafe).

The ArtsWave Campaign is 85% of its goal of $11.7 million, which will be announced on June 1. ArtsWave funding is the primary source for local arts organizations throughout the 16 counties that make up the Cincinnati region and the annual ArtsWave Campaign is the largest campaign of its kind in the nation. the “Judges’ Pick” award, sponsored by Accenture. Celebrity judges include Patti Collins of the Bootsy Collins Foundation and family, Drew Lachey of 98 Degrees and vocalist Lauren Eylise.

