Character strengths drive Upstander Awards, Katie Couric to moderate weekend event

Veteran television news personality Katie Couric will serve as master of ceremonies at the 2023 Upstander Awards.

Twenty-seven community members have been named finalists for the 2023 Upstander Awards, an annual event that recognizes individuals in the community who use their character strengths to stand up for themselves and others — pursuing justice, both great and small, and inspiring others to do the same.

The awards are presented by the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center, highlighted by Upstander Awards Dinner and Gala on June 11, at 6 p.m., in historic Union Terminal’s rotunda, where local survivors of Nazi Germany arrived by train from war-torn Europe to rebuild their lives.

Award-winning journalist Katie Couric, Founder of Katie Couric Media, will serve as celebrity master of ceremonies.

“This year’s applicant pool was incredibly large and very competitive, with hundreds of nominations that came in from across the community, each one more inspiring than the next,” said David Wise, interim chief executive officer of the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center. “Our mission — using the lessons of the Holocaust to inspire a community of upstanders who exemplify the best of humanity today — this was the challenge that our founders laid out for us. We are here to carry on the legacy of these survivors. It is their spirit of hope, resilience, and their optimistic pursuit of a better world that inspires and animates our commitment today to the work of creating a community of upstanders.”

The event also honors the 2023 Upstander Leader Awards. This year’s recipients are Kick Lee, founder of Cincinnati Music Accelerator; Amy Spiller, president of Duke Energy’s utility operations in Kentucky and Ohio; and Jaipal Singh, an architect and Sikh community advocate who died in 2022. Learn more about the finalists.

