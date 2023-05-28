Wave Pool names new executive director to succeed founder Cal Cullen

Artist Anissa R. Lewis has been named executive director at the Wave Pool, succeeding the non-profit’s co-founder Cal Cullen. Lewis will begin the role on June 20.

The Wave Pool is a contemporary art fulfillment center founded in 2014 in Camp Washington where experimental art connects the community and creates change.

“We are so excited to move into our next chapter under the leadership and creative vision of Anissa Lewis,” board president Mary Jo Minerich said. “The entirety of her career has been in non-profits, educational and community spaces including Wave Pool. Her highly collaborative leadership style makes Lewis a great fit.”

In addition to her work as a social practice artist, Lewis brings expertise in management, financial administration, and advancing equity within organizations,” Minerich said. She recently worked as director of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging at the Art Academy of Cincinnati.

Lewis has an upcoming solo show “Open Lots (We all Rise)” at the Weston Art Gallery opening this June and a group show “Holler If You See Me: Black Appalachians” at the African American Museum of Art in Wichita, Kansas. She holds an MFA in painting/printmaking from Yale University School of Art and a bachelor’s degree in studio art from Knox College.

www.wavepoolgallery.org