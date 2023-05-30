NEA spring funding includes $2.2M to 32 Ohio arts organizations, 7 in Cincinnati

The National Endowment for the Arts announced its spring round of grant funding today, which includes $2,262,200 awarded to 32 Ohio arts organizations.

As part of the NEA’s state and regional partnership grant program, which awards federal funding to state and territorial arts agencies based on population and the merit of the agency’s work, the Ohio Arts Council received $1,325,500 for federal fiscal year 2023.

In Ohio, all federal dollars earned from the NEA by the OAC are reinvested into the state’s arts and culture sector to help individuals and organizations pursue artistic endeavors.

In its media release, the NEA said organizations will carry out arts projects in three of the federal agency’s funding programs: Grants for Arts Projects, Our Town, and State and Regional Partnerships.

“The National Endowment for the Arts is pleased to support the work of our state and regional partners nationwide, demonstrating the many ways the arts enrich our lives and contribute to healthy and thriving communities,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, Ph.D. “These organizations play an important role in advancing the creative vitality of our nation and helping to ensure that all people can benefit from arts, culture, and design.”

Maria Rosario Jackson Donna Collins

“These grants recognize on the national level the strength and impact of Ohio’s arts and culture sector,” said OAC Executive Director Donna S. Collins. “We thank the NEA for their fundamental support of the OAC, which for 14 consecutive years has earned one of the top three largest federal NEA grants for state arts agencies thanks to the quality of our work. We are proud that every federal dollar we receive is directly reinvested back into Ohio’s artistic communities.”

A complete list of Ohio NEA grant recipients in this funding cycle follows, alphabetized by city with recipients’ popularly used names in parentheses:

Statewide

Ohio Arts Council: $1,325,500

Akron

Northeast Ohio Center for Choreography (National Center for Choreography at The University of Akron): $20,000

Cincinnati

Cincinnati Boychoir, Inc.: $15,000

Cincinnati Institute of Fine Arts (ArtsWave): $70,000

Cincinnati Museum Association (Cincinnati Art Museum/CAM)): $35,000

Educational Theatre Association: $50,000

Know Theatre Tribe, Inc. (Know Theatre of Cincinnati): $20,000

Mam-Luft and Company Dance, Inc. (Mutual Dance Theatre): $25,000

Wave Pool Corp.: $75,000

Cleveland

ChamberFest Cleveland: $15,000

CityMusic Cleveland: $30,000

Cleveland Classical Guitar Society, Inc.: $30,000

Cleveland Festival of Art and Technology, Inc. (Ingenuity Cleveland): $75,000

Cleveland Institute of Music: $15,000

Cleveland International Film Festival (CIFF): $30,000

Cleveland Museum of Art: $40,000

Front Exhibition Company: $40,000

Greater Cleveland Urban Film Foundation: $20,000

Les Délices: $15,000

Literary Cleveland: $20,000

Professional Flair, Inc. (The Dancing Wheels Company & School): $10,000

SPACES: $20,000

Columbus

Columbus Museum of Art (CMA): $55,000

Fuse Factory Electronic and Digital Arts Lab: $10,000

Lincoln Theatre Association: $15,000

Wexner Center Foundation (Wexner Center for the Arts): $25,000

Dayton

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC): $65,000

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance: $18,000

Dayton Visual Arts Center (DVAC): $36,000

Delaware

Central Ohio Symphony, Inc.: $12,500

Oxford

Shakespeare Theatre Association: $10,000

Toledo

Toledo Opera Association: $20,000