NEA spring funding includes $2.2M to 32 Ohio arts organizations, 7 in Cincinnati

The National Endowment for the Arts announced its spring round of grant funding today, which includes $2,262,200 awarded to 32 Ohio arts organizations.
As part of the NEA’s state and regional partnership grant program, which awards federal funding to state and territorial arts agencies based on population and the merit of the agency’s work, the Ohio Arts Council received $1,325,500 for federal fiscal year 2023.
In Ohio, all federal dollars earned from the NEA by the OAC are reinvested into the state’s arts and culture sector to help individuals and organizations pursue artistic endeavors.
In its media release, the NEA said organizations will carry out arts projects in three of the federal agency’s funding programs: Grants for Arts Projects, Our Town, and State and Regional Partnerships.
“The National Endowment for the Arts is pleased to support the work of our state and regional partners nationwide, demonstrating the many ways the arts enrich our lives and contribute to healthy and thriving communities,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, Ph.D. “These organizations play an important role in advancing the creative vitality of our nation and helping to ensure that all people can benefit from arts, culture, and design.”
“These grants recognize on the national level the strength and impact of Ohio’s arts and culture sector,” said OAC Executive Director Donna S. Collins. “We thank the NEA for their fundamental support of the OAC, which for 14 consecutive years has earned one of the top three largest federal NEA grants for state arts agencies thanks to the quality of our work. We are proud that every federal dollar we receive is directly reinvested back into Ohio’s artistic communities.”
A complete list of Ohio NEA grant recipients in this funding cycle follows, alphabetized by city with recipients’ popularly used names in parentheses:
Statewide
- Ohio Arts Council: $1,325,500
Akron
- Northeast Ohio Center for Choreography (National Center for Choreography at The University of Akron): $20,000
Cincinnati
- Cincinnati Boychoir, Inc.: $15,000
- Cincinnati Institute of Fine Arts (ArtsWave): $70,000
- Cincinnati Museum Association (Cincinnati Art Museum/CAM)): $35,000
- Educational Theatre Association: $50,000
- Know Theatre Tribe, Inc. (Know Theatre of Cincinnati): $20,000
- Mam-Luft and Company Dance, Inc. (Mutual Dance Theatre): $25,000
- Wave Pool Corp.: $75,000
Cleveland
- ChamberFest Cleveland: $15,000
- CityMusic Cleveland: $30,000
- Cleveland Classical Guitar Society, Inc.: $30,000
- Cleveland Festival of Art and Technology, Inc. (Ingenuity Cleveland): $75,000
- Cleveland Institute of Music: $15,000
- Cleveland International Film Festival (CIFF): $30,000
- Cleveland Museum of Art: $40,000
- Front Exhibition Company: $40,000
- Greater Cleveland Urban Film Foundation: $20,000
- Les Délices: $15,000
- Literary Cleveland: $20,000
- Professional Flair, Inc. (The Dancing Wheels Company & School): $10,000
- SPACES: $20,000
Columbus
- Columbus Museum of Art (CMA): $55,000
- Fuse Factory Electronic and Digital Arts Lab: $10,000
- Lincoln Theatre Association: $15,000
- Wexner Center Foundation (Wexner Center for the Arts): $25,000
Dayton
- Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC): $65,000
- Dayton Performing Arts Alliance: $18,000
- Dayton Visual Arts Center (DVAC): $36,000
Delaware
- Central Ohio Symphony, Inc.: $12,500
Oxford
- Shakespeare Theatre Association: $10,000
Toledo
- Toledo Opera Association: $20,000