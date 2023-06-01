Behringer-Crawford Museum is free for current military members this summer

The Behringer-Crawford Museum

Behringer-Crawford Museum will join museums nationwide this summer in the Blue Star Museums initiative, a program that provides free admission to current U.S. military personnel and their families this summer. The 2023 program will run through Sept. 4.



Blue Star Museums is a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families, collaborating with the Department of Defense and participating museums across America.



“We thank the 2023 Blue Star Museums who invite military personnel and their families to experience the many wonders they have to offer, whether it’s a glimpse into the past, an encounter with awe-inspiring art, or a moment of discovery,” said Maria Rosario Jackson, Ph.D., chair of the National Endowment for the Arts. “Behringer-Crawford Museum is helping to enrich the lives of military families and build meaningful connections between our nation’s military and their local community.”



Blue Star Museums include children’s museums, art, science, and history museums, zoos, gardens and lighthouses in every state, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The current list of participating museums will continue to develop over the summer as organizations are welcome to register to be a Blue Star Museum throughout the summer.

bcmuseum.org