ArtsWave’s community campaign exceeded its goal, more than $11.8 million raised

ArtsWave announced that it has exceeded the goal set for its annual community campaign, raising $11,830,354 for the region’s arts. At the same event, next year’s 2024 campaign co-chairs were also announced.

This year’s campaign co-chairs were Carl Satterwhite, president and owner of RCF Group; and Scott Robertson, chairman/CEO of RCF, who shared the news with arts organizations, donors and civic and business leaders in an event at the Cincinnati Art Museum. During the event, business leaders comprising Satterwhite and Robertson’s campaign cabinet were recognized for their efforts in fundraising for the arts.

Co-chair Carl Satterwhite announcing the successful ArtsWave campaign results

Robertson shared the news of the campaign results, noting that “ArtsWave exceeded its goal of $11,700,000 by $130,354. The total raised is $329,711 higher than the 2022 ArtsWave Campaign.”

During the event, James Zimmerman, ArtsWave trustee and partner-in-chief at Taft law firm’s Cincinnati office, thanked the two current campaign co-chairs while announcing that the 2024 ArtsWave Campaign will be co-chaired by Jon Moeller, P&G’s chairman, president and CEO, and his wife, Lisa Sauer, retired P&G senior vice president and life trustee of ArtsWave.

Zimmerman said, “Carl and Scott have led the campaign as the arts have worked hard to rebuild audiences, post-pandemic. As ArtsWave also works to regain pre-pandemic momentum and counts down to its 2027 centennial anniversary, Jon and Lisa’s leadership will be invaluable.”

artswave.org/give