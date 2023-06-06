Black women-focused award targets racial inequities, health in Avondale

Building a Healthier Cincinnati, a multi-sector collaborative project that includes the All-In Cincinnati Equity Coalition, has received a three-year, $300,000 BUILD Health Challenge® award to support economic empowerment and address racial inequities.

The award is geared toward Black women and targets Cincinnati’s Avondale neighborhood.

“Systemic racism is everyone’s problem and continues to disproportionately affect Black women and their families in Hamilton County,” said Denisha Porter, executive director of All-In Cincinnati. Cincinnati is one of the 13 communities to receive recognition, funding, and support from BUILD in the 2023-2026 term.

Denisha Porter, executive director of All-In Cincinnati, said systemic racism disproportionately affects Black women and their families in Hamilton County.

BHC seeks to foster an Avondale community that is healthy by design and engage stakeholders in the health care, housing and racial justice ecosystem. Black women are almost 20% of those designated as “working poor” in Cincinnati, while their White counterparts register percentages less than 10%.

Systemic racism is everyone’s problem and continues to disproportionately affect Black women and their families in Hamilton County Executive Director Denisha Porter, All-In Cincinnati

“The goal of this project is to decrease health and social disparities by bringing Avondale residents’ voices to the table and collectively working together as a community to re-design programs and recreate the narrative,” said Monica Mitchell, senior director of community relations, and a professor of pediatrics in the Division of Behavioral Medicine at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

The BUILD Health Challenge focuses on data-driven projects that can improve the health of local communities. The BUILD Health Challenge award provides funding, capacity-building support, and participation in a national learning network to enhance local collaborative partnerships and address the most pressing health challenges.

BHC is comprised off All-In Cincinnati, The Community Builders, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, INNOVATIONS in Community Research and Program Evaluation, the City of Cincinnati Health Department, Health Care Access Now (HCAN) and Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio.