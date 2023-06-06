Culture FIX: June 7-13

Art should be about helping you look at things through a different lens. This week’s events do that and more, so I need not say more. Go, see differently and thank me later.

Ongoing…

Cincy Fringe Festival | Various venues, Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: If you have not done so already, there is plenty of Fringing left for the curious mind. Get thee to OTR and take in a show or 2 or 3… The edginess, produced by Know Theatre, continues through June 17.

Wednesday, June 7

Jazz Alive, Jazz in the Camp: Mandy Gaines Group | 6:30 p.m. American Sign Museum, 1330 Monmouth Ave., Camp Washington. 513-280-8181. DETAILS: Your first dose of the marvelous Mandy Gaines this week opens the Jazz in the Camp series (each Wednesday in June), which has moved indoors, adorned by lots of neon. (For more Mandy, see June 13.)

Thursday, June 8

The Barn, ARTFlix | 7 p.m. 6980 Cambridge Ave., Mariemont. 513-272-3700. DETAILS: “Marcel Duchamp: Art of the Possible” explores the life, philosophy and impact of one of the most influential early 20th-century modernists, and the “father of conceptual art.” A central, if not polarizing, figure in art history. The film breaks down Duchamp’s ideas and applies them to both historical events and the modernist explosion that blanketed the early 20th century.

Behringer-Crawford Museum, Music@BCM | 7-9 p.m. 1600 Montague Rd., Devou Park, Covington. 859-491-4003. DETAILS: Another summer series opens up with local legend Leroy Ellington and his Sacred Hearts. This is blues just the right amount of rough around the edges.

Friday, June 9

American Legacy Theatre, “The Glass Menagerie” | 7:30 p.m. ARCO, 3301 Price Ave., East Price Hill. 513-443-5429. DETAILS: Tennessee Williams’ semi-autobiographical, award-winning play deals with the complications of dysfuntional families. For this production, one of the leads is played by Annie Donnellon, who is blind. This inclusion is intended to help break the stigma of what people living with disabilities can do; countering ideas around ableism. Continues Saturday evening and Sunday at 2 p.m.

“Toil, Strength, and Devotion,” by Mary K. Borkowski, 1973, hand stitching with silk thread on velvet.

Collection of Richard Rosenthal “Meeting at the Commons—Lawrence 1912,” by Ralph Fasanella, 1977, oil on canvas.

Collection of Richard Rosenthal, © Estate of Ralph Fasanella

Cincinnati Art Museum, “Creating Connections: Self-Taught Artists in the Rosenthal Collection” | 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 953 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park. 513-721-2787. DETAILS: As our Ray Cooklis said in this month’s M&M magazine, “The term ‘self-taught,’ much like ‘amateur,’ is typically used as a perjorative in the arts. But a coming exhibition at the Cincinnati Art Museum challenges that perception as short-sighted and often just plain wrong.” The exhibit features nearly 40 works by a diverse group of artists and drawn from the collection of Richard “Dick” Rosenthal, who with his late wife, Lois, began building this collection more than 30 years ago. On display through Oct. 8.

Cincinnati Ballet, “Bold Moves Festival” | Procter & Gamble Hall, Aronoff Center, downtown. 513-621-5219. DETAILS: Fresh off its big-bash fundraiser, Club B, Cincinnati Ballet turns its attention to this even-bigger, season-ending festival of contemporary dance. There are two separate programs of cutting-edge dance in rotating repertoire spanning two weekends. No tutus need apply. Quite the season finale.

Program 1: June 9, 8 p.m.; June 10, 2 p.m.; June 15, 7:30 p.m.; June 17, 8 p.m. and June 18, 1 p.m.

“SIT” by Jennifer Archibald, “In the Middle, Somewhat Elevated” by William Forsythe, plus guest flamenco artist Irene Rodriguez

Program 2: June 10, 8 p.m.; June 11, 1 p.m.; June 16, 8 p.m. and June 17, 2 p.m.

“Ibsen’s House” by Val Caniparoli, “Façades” by Garrett Smith and “Written and Forgotten” by Anabelle Lopez Ochoa

Outgoing MUSE director Jillian Harrison-Jones

MUSE, Cincinnati’s Women’s Choir, 40th Anniversary Concert | 7 p.m. Memorial Hall, Over-ther-Rhine. 513-221-1118. DETAILS: Catherine Roma founded MUSE four decades ago as a creative forum for women who sought to make change in the world, and do so by singing together and working toward a common goal – social justice. This 40th anniversary concert marks another transition, as music director Jillian Harrison-Jones is leaving for a teaching opportunity in Deleware. The times they are a-changin… Repeats Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. Thanks, Jillian, and best wishes!

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, “Coral Beliefs” | 4-6 p.m. 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Rd., State Route 128, Hamilton. 513-868-1234. DETAILS: This solo exhibit by Jill Krutick is inspired by coral reefs and the challenges they face in light of global temperature changes, pollution, etc. Krutick’s mixed media work, informed by her own scuba diving, abstractly captures the beauty of this underwater world. Continues through Aug. 6.

Saturday, June 10

Contemporary Arts Center, Family Festival: Block Party | 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 44 E. Sixth St., downtown. 513-345-8400. DETAILS: At this summer block party in the 6th floor Creativity Center, guests can create a graffiti mural with artist Cierra Fogle, design flags to celebrate their neighborhoods, and paint rocks and make seed bombs to beautify the city. Artists Michelle D’Cruz, Christopher Glenn and Pam Kravetz will give an artist talk at 1 p.m.

Heritage Village Museum, Marching Through Time | 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 11450 Lebanon Rd., Sharonville. 513-563-9484. DETAILS: This timeline event will focus on military history through the ages. Various periods in military history will be brought to life by reenactors, including the Roman Legion, Holy Roman Empire Landsknechts, American Revolutionary War, Wayne’s Legion, War of 1812, Civil War, Mexican American War, WWI and WWII. Maybe we can learn something about the futility of it all. Intended for the entire family.

Kennedy Heights Arts Center, “Color Breathing” | 6-8 p.m. 6546 Montgomery Rd., Kennedy Heights. 513-631-4278. DETAILS: This exhibit of works of Lyric Morris-Latchaw (oil painter and muralist) and Casey Dressell (painter and installation artist) features an experiential, immersive environment intended to engage the senses through painted imagery, natural materials,and thoughtful color. “Color Breathing” is a meditation on the present moment and the sense of well-being that comes from experiencing our mind free from distraction. Runs through Aug. 12, with an artist talk on June 24, 1 p.m.

A visualization of Manifest’s future

Manifest Drawing Center / Center for the Visual Arts | 4-7 p.m. 3464 Central Pkwy., Clifton/Northside. DETAILS: Here’s your chance to tour the future home of the Manifest Center for the Visual Arts. In addition to visualizations of design plans, this event also serves as the artists’ reception for high school students participating in the 7th Annual Envision Project, as well as the celebration of Isaiah Armstrong‘s 2022-2023 year as Manifest Scholar in Residence.

Sunday, June 11

Somerset in Over-the-Rhine

ArtWorks, ArtAmplified | 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Various venues, Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: This three-pronged, daylong event begins with brunch at Somerset ($50, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.), followed by an afternoon art party at Alice (free admission, 1-3 p.m.) and then a 3-course dinner at Somerhaus ($200, 5-8 p.m.). Participate all day or take your pick among three of the coolest new venues in OTR. Proceeds benefit ArtWorks programs. Brave Berlin and Pones are involved to elevate the festivities.

Opera in the Park

(Photo by Philip Groshong)

Cincinnati Opera, Opera in the Park | 7:30 p.m. Washington Park, Over-the-Rhine. 513-241-2742. DETAILS: This annual event in Music Hall’s front yard allows anyone to experience the music and the music makers of the upcoming season. You’ll hear arias, duets and choruses from this year’s operas and beyond. Bring a chair. Buy a beer. Sit back and treat your ears. Maybe we’ll see you there…?

Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance | 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Ault Park, Mt. Lookout. DETAILS: Calling all autophiles! For 2023, this homage to autos honors Porsche (Be still my heart!) and the VW Beetle. The show itself features more than 200 cars and motorcycles, craft beer garden, brunch and the all-important award ceremony. Park remotely and take a free shuttle or find a friend in Mt. Lookout with an open driveway, but that might cost you. 🙂 There are accompanying events on Saturday, too. Sunday tickets: $35.

Wade in the Water, 2021

Juneteenth Cincinnati, Wade In The Water | 2-4 p.m. Smale Park, The Banks. DETAILS: This participatory dance along the Ohio River, which once stood as the final barrier to freedom, acknowledges the significance of water within the 400-plus year journey from Africa into bondage, then through and finally out of slavery’s evil grip. Wear white (splash of color optional). You can even practice your dance steps at home.

Second Sunday on Main, PRIDE on Main | Noon-5 p.m. Main Street, Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: Not surpisingly, this month’s focus is on Pride. Expect some hilarious hijinks and colorful characters, along with a wide variety of arts and crafts, food and beverage options, live music … and you can try out the new extension of Ziegler Park adjacent to the pool.

Monday, June 12

Washington Park, Jazz at the Park | 6-9 p.m. The Porch, Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: The infectious El Ritmo Del Mañana (The Rhythm of Tomorrow) will likely make you forget your Monday and get you ready for Tuesday. Fun stuff. Check them out.

Tuesday, June 13

Mandy Gaines

Fountain Square, Jazz at the Square | 5 p.m. Downtown. 513-621-4400. DETAILS: Second dose of Ms. Mandy Gaines for the week, this time focusing on the ostentatious output of the Queen of Jazz herself, Ella Fitzgerald. This series is curated by the Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra.