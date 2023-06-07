Junior Achievement names 2023 Business Hall of Fame Laureates

The Greater Cincinnati Business Hall of Fame selection committee is pleased to announce its 2023 class of Laureates:

Cynthia Booth, president & CEO of Emerge Manufacturing

Robert Coughlin, founder & CEO of Paycor (retired)

Ron Koetters, founder, president & CEO of Monarch Construction Company (deceased)

Craig F. Maier, president & CEO of Frisch's Restaurants, Inc. (retired)

James "Chip" Pease, CEO of AAA Allied Group, Inc.

Since 1991, more than 140 of Greater Cincinnati’s most prestigious leaders have been inducted into the Greater Cincinnati Business Hall of Fame. This recognition is intended to honor the leaders, pioneers and innovators who set the pace for excellence in their industries, continuing our region’s long-standing reputation as a global commerce leader.

The event is produced by Junior Achievement of OKI Partners in cooperation with Cincinnati Museum Center. This year’s black-tie induction dinner will be held on Thursday, Oct. 12 at a new venue – the Music Hall Ballroom.

Scott Robertson

According to Scott Robertson, selection committee chair, “We are excited to honor this distinguished class of inductees. Each of these Laureates has made a significant contribution to the Greater Cincinnati business community. They join an exclusive, historic group of men and women whose efforts have built our region.”

