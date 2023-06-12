Findlay Market is set to host Juneteenth at the Market on June 17-18, which celebrates and showcases black-owned businesses and community partners.

Panelists Paul Booth Sr., Alice Frazier, Tim Barr and Adoria Maxbery at the 2022 Findlay Market Juneteenth event.

At 11 a.m., June 17, panel discussion at The Columns, 109 W Elder St., will address the significance of the holiday. Tickets to the panel discussion are free but require an RSVP for a saved spot. Kara Willis, membership and events coordinator at The Mercantile Library, is the moderator.

Panelists include:

• Alisa Berry – Executive Director of Cornerstone Renters Equity

• Asa Featherstone, IV – Artist and Corporation for Findlay Market Board Member

• Brandon Hill – CEO & Founder of In Fly We Trust (Mortar and FlyWheel Alumni)

• Deasa Dorsey – CEO & Founder of I Can Health (Registered Nurse and University of Cincinnati alumni)

A ticketed tasting event featuring Black-owned businesses will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., on June 18.

www.findlaymarket.org/news/juneteenth2023