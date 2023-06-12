Findlay Market is set to host Juneteenth at the Market on June 17-18, which celebrates and showcases black-owned businesses and community partners.
At 11 a.m., June 17, panel discussion at The Columns, 109 W Elder St., will address the significance of the holiday. Tickets to the panel discussion are free but require an RSVP for a saved spot. Kara Willis, membership and events coordinator at The Mercantile Library, is the moderator.
Panelists include:
• Alisa Berry – Executive Director of Cornerstone Renters Equity
• Asa Featherstone, IV – Artist and Corporation for Findlay Market Board Member
• Brandon Hill – CEO & Founder of In Fly We Trust (Mortar and FlyWheel Alumni)
• Deasa Dorsey – CEO & Founder of I Can Health (Registered Nurse and University of Cincinnati alumni)
A ticketed tasting event featuring Black-owned businesses will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., on June 18.
www.findlaymarket.org/news/juneteenth2023