Aviatra Accelerators appoints board members, advisory council

Aviatra Accelerators, a Cincinnati nonprofit dedicated to empowering women entrepreneurs through education, connections, and resources, has appointed three new members to its board of directors and four new advisory council members.

The Aviatra advisory council plays a vital role in providing technical assistance, securing donations, and assisting with events. Their commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs and driving operational excellence is instrumental in Aviatra’s success.

Cyndy Wright Sellers Laura S. Menge

Matt Scherocman John Keller

The new Cincinnati Advisory Council members include:

Cyndy Wright Sellers, vice president, Park National Bank: Sellers is actively involved in numerous community organizations and has received several awards for her contributions.

Laura S. Menge, senior philanthropic advisor, Greater Cincinnati Foundation: Menge assists individuals, families, and companies in achieving their charitable goals through strategic giving plans. She has a strong background in philanthropy, having served on various boards and committees, and has received recognition for her leadership and contributions to the community.

Matt Scherocman, co-founder, and CEO of Interlink Cloud Advisors: Scherocman had guided Interlink's growth to over $20M in annual revenue and leads a team of more than 50 in 10 states. He also owns AvieCity Holdings, a real estate and investing company.

John Keller, vice president and relationship manager, PNC Bank: Keller is a banking professional with extensive experience in providing acquisition, working capital, and general commercial financing for businesses in the Midwest. As a business owner himself, he offers a unique perspective and understanding of the needs and challenges of small businesses.

Three new Aviatra Accelerators Cincinnati members of its board of directors:

Ann M. Keeling Heather Harris Manny Hernandez

Ann M. Keeling, president, Cristofoli-Keeling, Inc.: With over two decades of experience in all aspects of B2B, B2C and non-profit marketing communications, and small business ownership, Keeling brings a common-sense approach to female entrepreneurship. She is highly involved in the Greater Cincinnati community through her board commitments, currently as a Trustee of The Cincinnati Art Museum.

Heather Harris, president, Intelligent Office: With over 25 years of business experience, Harris has led a variety of global businesses ranging from fashion to boutique fitness brands. She has a proven track record of increasing both revenue and profits across multiple categories of business in multiple distribution channels.

Manny Hernandez, commercial relationship manager, First Financial Bank: With nearly a decade of experience, Hernandez has successfully provided capital to numerous businesses. He also actively serves on multiple boards and co-founded a non-profit organization called Emerging Leaders of NKY, dedicated to supporting the career growth of young professionals.

