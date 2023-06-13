Culture FIX: June 14-20

Juneteenth, the celebration of the emancipation of slaves in Texas (June 19, 1865) has taken on a life of its own and there are several occasions for you to participate over the weekend. Plus, you’ll find a plethora of other wonders to feed your soul. Peruse away…

Last chances…

Cincinnati Ballet | Procter & Gamble Hall, Aronoff Center, downtown. 513-621-5219.

Thru June 18. “Bold Moves Festival” – two separate programs of cutting-edge choreography

Cincy Fringe Festival | Various venues, Over-the-Rhine.

Thru June 17. Brief, alternative performing arts experiences from across the spectrum

Clifton Cultural Arts Center | 2728 Short Vine St., Corryville. 513-497-2860.

Thru June 15. Tina Gutierrez: “Rare Creatures” – redefining the intersection of movement and fabric

Ensemble Theatre | 1127 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-421-3555.

Thru June 18. “Maytag Virgin” – two people taking an entertainingly long time to kindle a relationship

Wednesday, June 14

Looking east over Ziegler Park

Ziegler Park Cinema, “The Wiz” | 9 p.m. 1322 Sycamore St., Pendleton. DETAILS: This weekly, family-oriented movie series has moved from the busy, sometimes noisy Washington Park four blocks east to this relatively isolated, intimate green space in Pendleton.

Thursday, June 15

Volunteer Becky Moegenberg answers questions during an outdoor building tour.

Friends of Music Hall, Outdoor Building Tour | 5:30 p.m. Music Hall, Over-the-Rhine. 513-621-2787. DETAILS: In honor of Pride month, FMH’s first Classical Pride Outdoor Tour of Music Hall lincludes a 60-minute tour, a private happy hour at the Symphony Hotel’s rooftop bar for a specialty cocktail or beverage and snacks.

Miller Gallery, “Stories” | 5:30-8:30 p.m. 2715 Erie Ave., Hyde Park Square. 513-871-4420. DETAILS: René Romero Schuler is an American painter and sculptor and author for whom feminine figures are a constant. Purposefully “semi-abstract,” full interpretation is left up to us as viewers. What stories will you see? Continues through Aug. 1, according to Schuler’s website.

Friday, June 16

ADC’s new, second location in Ft. Thomas

Art Design Consultants, Bluegrass & Bourbon – Ft. Thomas | 5-8 p.m. 16 N. Ft. Thomas Ave., Ft. Thomas. DETAILS: Owner Litsa Spanos of ADC Fine Art has created a thriving business connecting artists with homeowners and business owners, matching styles and tastes. And this thriving has led to a new, second location across the river. This grand opening celebration offers two Kentucky favorites to sample while you check out the art and the new digs.

Cincinnati World Cinema, Sundance Film Festival shorts | 6:30 p.m. Garfield Theatre, 719 Race St., downtown. 859-957-3456. DETAILS: This 90-minute program features seven jury-award nominees and winners from this year’s Sundance Film Festival, a mix of fiction, documentary and animation. Repeats Saturday at 4 & 6:30 p.m., Sunday at 4 p.m., and again next weekend. Take advantage of a discount on dinner at Butcher & Barrel or have a cocktail at the Kinley Hotel, both within a short block.

MegaCorp Pavilion at Ovation, Lyle Lovett and his Large Band | 6:30 p.m. 101 W. 4th St., Newport. DETAILS: No one sounds like Lyle Lovett and that’s a powerful thing. And his band is amazing. And so is the fact that tickets remain. Check him out.

Middletown Lyric Theatre, “Sunday in the Park with George” | 8 p.m. Finkelman Auditorium, 1530 Central Ave., Middletown. 513-425-7140. DETAILS: Any time you get the chance to experience the genius of Stephen Sondheim you should take it, even if it means a brief jaunt north. His legend will continue to rise. Repeats Saturday evening, and next weekend – Friday evening and Saturday afternoon.

National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, “Juneteenth: The Galveston Story” | 2 p.m. 50 East Freedom Way, The Banks. 513-333-7500. DETAILS: Juneteenth originated in Galveston, Texas. This documentary film features stories by prominent Galveston County community members and descendants of people who witnessed the events in 1865. Learn what happened before, on and after June 19, 1865 that have shaped the Juneteenth tradition and holiday. Repeats Saturday through Monday.

Mychaelyn Michalec

Anissa Lewis

Melvin Grier

Weston Art Gallery , Three new exhibits | 6-8 p.m. Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., downtown. 513-977-4165. DETAILS: New exhibits by three regional artists open this week: In Mychaelyn Michalec‘s “Not to Stifle, but to Clarify,” the artist has created large-scale textured wool rugs translating scenes of mid-life women examining the effects of time on themselves. In “Open Lots (We All Rise),” Anissa Lewis revisits her home town of Covington to examine the voids left by urban decay – its devastation and potential for re-birth. And legendary Cincinnati Post photographer Melvin Grier opens his vault to curate “It Was Always About the Work” to share some of his profound observations of people in and of the news. Continues on display through Aug. 20, to close the Weston season.

Saturday, June 17

Juneteenth Celebration, Juneteenth Festival | Noon-9 p.m. Eden Park. DETAILS: This 36th Cincinnati celebration offers music on two stages, children’s activities, historical reenactments, food shopping and more. New this year – a chess tournament. Festivities continue Sunday, 2-6 p.m., with a Father’s Day Concert and festival at Seasongood Pavilion.

National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, SpeakFreely | 6:30-10 p.m. 50 E. Freedom Way, The Banks. 513-333-7500. DETAILS: This evening at the museum features music, poetry, food and drink is themed in the light of a modern-day “speakeasy,” and intended to take you back to a time when underground speakeasies’ brought people from all classes and backgrounds together in a social setting.

Wendell Phillips Dabney was a civil rights organizer, author and musician, as well as a newspaper editor and publisher.

Over-the-Rhine Museum, African American History Walking Tour | 2 p.m. 513-813-7309. DETAILS: This tour highlights the role African Americans had in shaping Over-the-Rhine from the early 19th century through today. Meet at Ziegler Park on Sycamore Street, just north of 13th Street.

Sunday, June 18 (Happy Father’s Day!)

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, “West End Brady Block Party” | 5:30 p.m. party, 7:30 p.m. concert. Ezzard Charles Park, West End. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: In this summer series of musical block parties, the CSO takes its product to the people, in this case just a few blocks west along Ezzard Charles to what used to be called Laurel Park. Selections range from symphonic excerpts by William Grant Still and Florence Price to a medley of favorite Stevie Wonder tunes. Antoine T. Clark conducts.

Conductor Isaac Selya

(Photo by Anna Jekel)

Queen City Opera, Coffee Symphony | 4 p.m. Finneytown Performing Arts Center. 513-503-8323. DETAILS: Isaac Selya, founder and artistic director of Queen City Opera, continues to experiment with what his performance company offers. Not known for his humor or his secular themes, J.S. Bach, in his Coffee Cantata, comically portrays the concerns a father has for his daughter who he fears might be addicted to caffeine. And Beethoven, not known for being a softy, evokes the pastoral countryside with his Symphony No. 6. Ok, he does throw in a thunderstorm to remind us of his inner angst. Stick around post-performance for a discussion of climate change issues.

Dancer/director David Choate

Revolution Dance Theatre, #BlackBrown&Ballet Summer Festival | 6-8 p.m. Washington Park, Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: RDT Director David Choate has created a cultural festival as part of Juneteenth and centered on dancers of color. This free dance performance in Washington Park, featuring guest artists from around the country, is the culmination. Saturday evening, 6 p.m., “Say It Loud” is a ticketed “immersive experience” at the 21c Museum Hotel, including a performance, new art by Michael Coppage and a festive after party.

Monday, June 19

Mike Wade

Washington Park, Jazz at the Park | 6-9 p.m. The Porch, Washington Park, Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: If it’s Monday, you are bound to hear some cool jazz in or near Wash Park. Just follow your ears. This week offers trumpeter Mike Wade and a quartet of friends.

Tuesday, June 20

Cellist Brian Thornton

Ascent Music | 7:30 p.m. Patricia Corbett Theater, UC College-Conservatory of Music. DETAILS: Cellists Ala Raffery and Sarah Kim host emerging cellists each summer for an intensive at CCM. As part of the experience, world-class musicians perform and we art the better for it. For the opening of this chamber music festival, Cleveland Orchestra cellist Brian Thornton presents two new works from his album Sirventes, an album featuring works by Iranian female composers, plus Chopin’s iconic sonata. Pianist Frank Huang will partner with Thornton for this performance.

Retro Nouveau

Fountain Square, Jazz at the Square | 5 p.m. Downtown. 513-621-4400. DETAILS: Bassist Mike Sharfe brings his most recent ensemble, Retro Nouveau, to the city center for an evening devoted to the music of sax giants: John Coltrane and the recently departed Wayne Shorter.

Looking slightly ahead … Wednesday, June 21

Art of the PIano, Nina Simone Piano Competition | 7-10 p.m. Werner Recital Hall, UC College-Conservatory of Music. DETAILS: Named for the famed jazz singer, who was equally gifted as a pianist, this new biennial competition for Black American pianists was founded by Awadagin Pratt in collaboration with the Art of the Piano Festival, the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music and made possible by a generous grant from the Sphinx Organization. The competition aims to get more African American artists on concert stages, to commission new works, and to add more African American pianistic voices to the classical canon. This first session features Round One of the Artists Division. Admission is free, but registration is required.