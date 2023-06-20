Duke Energy grant to Gateway seeks to increase number of lineworkers

Duke Energy is hoping to increase the number of trained lineworkers with a $40,000 grant from its foundation to Gateway Community & Technical College.

Gateway offers a 16-week certificate program that trains students to become lineworkers.

This summer, the college will install new transformer trainers at its Boone campus, expanding the program’s class sizes, and allowing for an increase in the number of students per semester. Transformer training is a class requirement for the 16-week lineworker technician certificate.

“Funding these workforce initiatives is just one way Duke Energy is helping to build a talent pipeline to power our regional economy for years to come,” said Amy Spiller, president of Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky. “The organizations receiving these grants support our community with job training, academic support and community services, helping ensure vibrant neighborhoods and local economies.”

This recent funding is a long-standing investment for the Duke Energy Foundation. In the past five years, the Foundation has awarded 66 grants to support over 45 regional nonprofit organizations, including Gateway, to propel and reinforce their workforce initiatives.

Gateway will expand its lineworker training pole yard from four poles to a minimum of 18 poles this year, creating more hands-on training opportunities for students, as well as increasing the number of classes being offered each semester.

Gateway’s lineworker technician program was developed and launched in 2020 to address the local labor shortage in the field. Over 70 students have earned their line tech certificate and obtained jobs.