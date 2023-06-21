ArtsWave announces funding to support Black arts organizations

ArtsWave, the leading local funder of the arts, is offering $100,000 in funding to support Black arts organizations, as well as plans for its third annual artist showcase, part of the Black and Brown Artist Program.

The program, known as the Circle’s African American Arts Grants Program, seeks to strengthen the capacity for arts presenting, producing, programming, and instruction at organizations led by or predominantly serving Black communities in the Cincinnati region. This program is one of the ways that ArtsWave works to increase the sustainability of organizations that focus on the preservation and advancement of Black arts and culture. Eligible organizations will have a mission related to the African American experience and 51% or more of annual expenditures dedicated to arts and cultural activities.

ArtsWave’s donor group of Black philanthropic leaders, the Circle, helps to fund these grants through donations to the ArtsWave Campaign. Since the program began, more than $600,000 has been invested in nearly 50 capacity-building projects by Black-led and Black serving organizations. Applications for this funding round will be accepted through July 28, with early submission feedback available now through July 14 for first-time applicants.

Wednesday, June 21, noon : Free webinar to review the grant program

: Free webinar to review the grant program Thursday, June 29 and Thursday, July 6, noon: Online grant-writing workshops

Recipients will be announced in August.

artswave.org/apply