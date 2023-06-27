Best Point receives $1.3 million bi3 grant to transform youth mental health services 

Best Point Behavioral Health and Education has received a $1.3 million grant to strengthen its organizational capacity and supporting its workforce, and thereby increase access to youth behavioral health services and improve quality of care. Funding comes from bi3, a philanthropic initiative created by Bethesda, Inc. to transform health in Greater Cincinnati.

“We are grateful for this transformational support in this time of need. This contribution will help Best Point lift, leverage and lead in the behavioral health space. We appreciate the leadership and support of the bi3 team,” said John Banchy, president and CEO of Best Point. “This grant will help Best Point support and retain our staff so they can continue to reach the unmet needs in our community.”

Best Point, one of the region’s largest youth-serving behavioral health organizations, has more than 1,913 children waiting for treatment, with referrals surging. Staff turnover rates continue to rise, with staff citing heightened levels of stress, burnout and general pandemic fatigue, while new candidates have expanded expectations, including considerations such as salary, sign-on bonuses, vacation days and hybrid work arrangements.

Support from bi3 will enable Best Point to improve its workforce, increase crisis services and help families in need by focusing on employee support and delivering high-quality care. Funding will also fuel organizational sustainability by prioritizing innovation, equitable funding, forging alliances and promoting long-term systemic changes for a better future. Success will lead to increased access to care; reduced number of families on a waiting list for services; reduced number of days from referral to service; increased mental health urgent care capacity; reduced staff turnover; and ultimately, improved health outcomes.

According to Jill Miller, president & CEO of Bethesda, Inc., “bi3 is leading the way to a time when every person has a fair and just opportunity to achieve their best health. We are in a youth mental health crisis, one that is growing. We need to increase access to services to get our youth the help they need, while fostering a community of quality, trained, diverse and properly paid staff to ensure the excellence of care our kids deserve.”

About Best Point Health and Education

Best Point Education and Behavioral Health is the result of two long-standing organizations, The Children’s Home of Cincinnati, and St. Aloysius Orphanage, coming together to form a strategic partnership.

bestpoint.org

About bi3

bi3’s mission is to transform health for all people in Greater Cincinnati by fueling innovation and health equity through grantmaking. bi3 leverages its strategic partnership with TriHealth to spark and scale new approaches to healthcare and partners with community-based organizations to fuel new solutions to deep-seated community health issues. Since 2010, bi3 has awarded more than $95 million to TriHealth and community-based organizations to fuel healthcare innovation and health equity.

www.bethesda-inc.org