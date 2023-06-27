Elsa Heisel Sule Foundation invests $10K in Movers & Makers arts coverage

Movers & Makers Publishing is proud to announce the receipt of a grant of $10,000 to help expand its regional arts coverage. This show of support comes from the Elsa Heisel Sule Foundation, which counts investment in the arts as one of its key focus areas.

Having operated as a for-profit business for 25 of its more than 27 years serving nonprofits across Greater Cincinnati, Movers & Makers co-publishers Thom and Elizabeth Mariner chose to create a new nonprofit, partially due to the devastating effect the pandemic had on M&M’s business model. At the end of 2020, the new Movers & Makers Publishing, thanks to cooperation with Doug Bolton, came under the fiscal sponsorship of what is now Cincinnati Cares, a 501(c)(3) that serves as a local hub through which volunteers and volunteer opportunities can easily find one another.

Another primary reason for becoming a nonprofit was to diversify M&M’s revenue streams beyond advertising sales, and create a path through which interested funders and supporters could invest – through grants, sponsorships and individual donations – to help M&M expand its voice on behalf of hundreds of regional nonprofits.

Arts and culture are at the core of the Mariner’s interest in serving as the public voice of Greater Cincinnati nonprofits. Thom is a CCM-trained classical singer, teacher and musical entrepreneur who has been active locally for nearly 46 years. Elizabeth is a graphic designer, poet and literary editor, who serves as creative director and production manager for M&M’s monthly print and digital magazine.

“We are truly grateful for this initial investment in Movers & Makers’ ability to share the richness of Cincinnati’s arts and culture, its heritage, its dynamic present and its world-class future,” said co-publisher Thom Mariner. “As mainstream media continue to chase clicks and shares and impressions, we recognize the need to invest in what makes Cincinnati unique among its peer cities, and that is the breadth and depth of what we offer in terms of arts, culture and humanities.”

According to V. Ruth Klette, trustee and CEO of the Elsa Heisel Sule Foundation, “Elsa had a great passion for the arts. Supporting the entire arts community is at the heart of who we are as a foundation, and we are pleased to help Movers & Makers raise its voice on behalf of arts organization across the region.”

“We encourage arts organizations to pitch stories to us about their motive people and how they are pushing creative envelopes,” said Thom Mariner. “And we welcome support from across the region to help us share artistic voices from across the spectrum.”

In addition to arts and culture, M&M serves nonprofits involved in animal welfare, disaster relief, education, the environment, health care, medical research, social justice, social services, and veterans and military familes.

“We welcome similar investments in these other topic areas, so we can tell more stories and spotlight additional movers and makers from across the nonprofit ecosystem,” said Thom Mariner. “In this way, we hope to inform people of what’s going on and inspire them to take action, to get involved in making Cincinnati even better.”

