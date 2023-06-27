Roebling Bridge photography contest announced

Open to more photographers and a new category, too…

The Roebling Bridge is one of the most photographed landmarks in our region. This summer, six people who submit their work will win a coveted prize: a trip to the top of the bridge’s south tower. Those under the age of 18 are now eligible to compete and earn gift cards.

Presented by the Covington-Cincinnati Suspension Bridge Committee, the photography contest runs from July 1-July 31. There are separate classifications for amateurs, professionals and youth, giving more people a chance to win.

David Wetzel, membership director of the CCSBC, said, “This contest celebrates the art, architecture, history and engineering of the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge, a National Historic Landmark and a National Civil Engineering Landmark.”

This year, the contest has been expanded, as CCSBC vice president, Allison Rotella, explains, “We are not only accepting photographs, but now we have added a category called “OPEN” which will allow for creations such as short videos and AI-generated art of the Roebling Suspension Bridge.”

The CCSBC is the nonprofit organization that keeps the decorative lights shining and the flags flying. They also promote the bridge as a historical landmark and nationally recognized architectural achievement.

Public voting will take place from August 20-27. Winners will be announced after the voting is complete.

www.RoeblingBridge.org/pc