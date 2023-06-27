U.S. News & World Report ranks Cincinnati Children’s #1 for 2023-24

Cincinnati Children’s has been named #1 in the nation in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Children’s Hospitals 2023-24 rankings. Hospitals were ranked based on key clinical data that includes measures such as patient outcomes, diversity training and patient safety. The goal of these rankings is to identify hospitals that provide the highest quality care for children with the most serious or complicated medical conditions.

The full report can be found here.

Steve Davis, president and CEO of Cincinnati Children’s

“We are incredibly proud and honored to be recognized as the best pediatric hospital in the nation,” says Steve Davis, MD, MMM, president and CEO of Cincinnati Children’s. “This distinction only confirms what we have always known—that we have outstanding, talented team members who are unmatched in their dedication to ensuring that all children have access to exceptional care. Our people are – and have always been – innovators, teachers, collaborators and compassionate caregivers, and they lead the way in helping kids achieve their full potential.”

The Best Children’s Hospitals list also includes national rankings across 10 pediatric specialties. Cincinnati Children’s has been named in the top 10 of each of these specialty areas, including being ranked #1 in four areas: cancer care, diabetes & endocrinology, neonatology and urology.

National rankings for specialties at Cincinnati Children’s:

*Reflects the Joint Pediatric and Congenital Heart Program ranking. The Joint Pediatric and Congenital Heart Program is a collaboration between Cincinnati Children’s and Kentucky Children’s Hospital, part of UK HealthCare in Lexington.

