Doug Bolton installed as next Rotary Club president

Doug Bolton was recently named president of the Rotary Club of Cincinnati – the region’s largest and oldest professional leadership and service club.

Bolton, board chair of Movers & Makers Publishing, CEO of Cincinnati Cares, an online volunteer recruitment and placement platform, and former editor and publisher of the Cincinnati Business Courier, was named president of The Metropolitan Club in Northern Kentucky earlier this year.

Outgoing Rotary Club President Steve King, left, passes the gavel to Doug Bolton, incoming president.

In introducing Bolton, outgoing Rotary Club president Steve King, vice president of Wealthquest, called Bolton a gifted communicator, an innovator, a promoter of good and a man who cannot move quickly through a crowd. “We could not walk a city block in downtown Cincinnati without someone hailing him,” said King. “He lives on a farm near Dayton, but he knows everybody in Cincinnati.”

Bolton will be using that recognition to expand awareness of the mission of the Rotary Club to promote service.

Doug Bolton addressing the members

According to Bolton, Rotary’s strength is its creative and energetic members, who embrace the Rotary’s motto of service above self. “This is so much more than a lunch club with the best speakers in town. It is about all of you, all of us, coming together,” Bolton said.

He noted that Rotary Do Days – the club’s new signature project – will create three days of community-wide service Oct. 26-28, helping volunteers at nearly to 40 nonprofits across greater Cincinnati. Rotary is organizing the event and recruiting more than 600 volunteers from throughout the community.

Steve King presenting Michael Schatzman with the Jack Berger Spirit of Rotary Award

Also at the luncheon…

Jim Brooks was named president of the Rotary Club of Cincinnati’s Foundation.

was named president of the Rotary Club of Cincinnati’s Foundation. Richard “Eric” Pettway is now president-elect of the club.

is now president-elect of the club. Charles “Chuck” Martz , Patricia Neal-Miller and Greg Hartley are incoming board members.

, are incoming board members. Susan Wilkinson , Owen Wrassman and Charles Pierce received SIR Awards – recognizing Super Involved Rotarians.

, received SIR Awards – recognizing Super Involved Rotarians. Michael Schatzman received the Jack Berger Spirit of Rotary award.

