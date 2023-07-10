UC Health opens Level I Trauma Center and ‘state-of-the-art’ emergency department

University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Greater Cincinnati’s only Level I trauma center for adults, recently opened its 41,000 square-foot emergency department expansion.

Teams of healthcare providers and employees reportedly worked through the night Saturday into Sunday to transition care from the former emergency department to the new space, which was completed in late June. Patient care was not interrupted during the move, and the new emergency department is now open to serve community members. The previous emergency department will be renovated, with completion expected in summer of 2024.

The expansion brings unprecedented advancements and cutting-edge technology to Greater Cincinnati, and is said to continue UC Health’s tradition of providing the most advanced, subspeciality medical care as the region’s only academic health system.

Dr. Arthur M. Pancioli

“By definition, those who are most severely injured are required by law to go to a Level 1 trauma center – and they’re going to end up in this room right here,” said Dr. Arthur M. Pancioli, Richard C. Levy Chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at the UC College of Medicine and a UC Health physician. “We now have more space and more advanced capability for the Cincinnati region.”

The newly expanded UC Medical Center ED not only increases capacity and patient flow, but also boasts notable improvements, including reconfigured access for ambulances and vehicles, four spacious shock resection units (SRUs) twice the size of the existing ones, six dedicated behavioral health rooms, and ten well-equipped nursing stations.

Dr. Amy Makley

“It’s our responsibility to provide state-of-the-art care and I think we’ve always done that,” said Dr. Amy Makley, trauma medical director. “Now our facility looks like a state-of-the-art facility – we owe it to our community to provide care that matches it.”

The ED expansion and renovation project are the largest components of UC Health’s $221 million Clifton Campus Revitalization, announced in October 2019. Spanning 14 acres in Cincinnati’s Uptown district, UC Health’s Clifton Campus has undergone a transformation over the past four years, including the renovation of UC Medical Center’s front entrance and the construction of a new surgical building.