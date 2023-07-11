Culture FIX: July 12-18

By Meg Howes, Guest FIXer

Don’t let the dog days of a Cincinnati summer drag you down this week! There are plenty of things to do and places to stay cool, with scads of outdoor events if you don’t mind a little sweet summer sweat. Arts and culture never take a vacation in the Queen City. From blues and Gothic to jazz and Shakespeare, there’s something for everyone. So, dig out your concert finery or a pair of favorite jeans and find something to enjoy!

Just opened…

Yetunde Rodriguez

Middletown Arts Center, “Radiant Rhythms: An Exploration of Color | Pattern | Texture” | 130 N. Verity Pkwy, Middletown. 513-424-2417. DETAILS: Nigerian artist Yetunde Rodriguez displays a vibrant and whimsical collection of prints and textiles. Born in Nigeria, Rodriguez emigrated to the US and currently lives in Dayton, Ohio. She believes deeply in the “pattern behind the pattern” and looks to African art for much of her inspiration. Reception: July 27, 6-8 p.m. On display through Aug. 31.

Wednesday, July 12

Cincinnati Opera, Studio Sessions | 8 p.m. Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-241-2742. DETAILS: The Opera main stage takes a break this week and invites you to enjoy the lovely and intimate Wilks Studio in a candlelit evening of cabaret favorites. Mezzo soprano Emily Fons (Rosina from CO’s recent “Barber of Seville”) takes the stage for some Gershwin, Bernstein and other jazz classics, musical theater and more. See you there!

Thursday, July 13

Mariemont Players, “Ain’t Misbehavin’” | 7:30 p.m. 4101 Walton Creek Road, Mariemont. 513-501-1718. Step back in time to the 1920’s and picture yourself in New York’s Cotton Club and Savoy Theater. This Walton Creek Playhouse season opener is a tribute to the black musicians of the Harlem Renaissance. Fats Waller’s view of life was pleasure and play. Rowdy, raucous and funny, five performers pay tribute to the growing creativity, cultural awareness and ethnic pride of the era. Ain’t Misbehavin’ is savin’ its love for you! Continues through July 13-30.

Friday, July 14

Cincinnati Celtic Festival | 5-11 p.m. E. Freedom Way, The Banks, downtown. DETAILS: Brittany, Cornwall, Wales, Scotland, Ireland and the Isle of Man are the territories generally considered the Celtic nations where much of the culture, music and language of the western European Celts has survived. If you’ve traveled to those places you’ll feel right at home with the good food and spirited music. If not, come to taste, listen and learn more. Enjoy beer tastings led by the Guinness Brewery Ambassador as well as Irish whiskey and Scotch tastings at the tasting tent. Maybe you’ll see a red leprechaun! (How many tastings might that require, exactly?) Free admission. Repeats Saturday, noon-11 p.m. and Sunday, noon-7 p.m.

Myles Ellington Twitty

Caffe Vivace, Myles Ellington Twitty | 7 & 9 p.m. 975 E. McMillan, Walnut Hills. 513-601-9897. DETAILS: Recent CCM grad, emerging trumpeter/arranger Myles Ellington Twitty steps out with pianist Dan Karlsberg, bassist Matt McCoy and drummer Richard Wilson. Prefer Saturday? Go say goodbye to Spencer Merk, as he and his trombone take leave for Baltimore. Don’t miss cuts from the Merk Brothers’ new album.

Moving Arts, 10th Anniversary | 8 p.m. Jarson-Kaplan Theater, Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., downtown. 513-621-2787. DETAILS: This is the 10th anniversary of this home-and-home summer series featuring dancers from Cincinnati Ballet and Kansas City Ballet founded to showcase innovative choreography and dance culture in the summer months. Enjoy works from four critically-acclaimed choreographers, including premieres by choreographers Christian Denice and Gabriel Lorena. Cincinnati Ballet artists Nikita Boris, Kaleena Burks, Taylor Carrasco, Sasha Chernjavsky, Llonnis del Toro, Julia Gundzik, Maine Kawashima, Michael Mengden and Mia Steedle perform. Repeats Saturday at 2 & 8 p.m..

Elizabeth Chinn Molloy

Shakespeare in the Park, “The Comedy of Errors” | 7 p.m. Flagship Park, Erlanger. DETAILS: Two sets of twins in the same town on the same day? Impossible? What could go wrong? Only mistaken identity, wrongful imprisonment, misguided love and total chaos. This is Shakespeare’s shortest play with only 1,750 lines. Maybe that’s the best reason to pack the picnic basket, gather up the chairs and hurry to a park near you! Free admission. Various venues across the region through Sept. 3

Saturday, July 15, 7 p.m.

Serenity Park, Lincoln Heights

1201 Steffen Ave. Lincoln Heights, OH 25215

Serenity Park, Lincoln Heights 1201 Steffen Ave. Lincoln Heights, OH 25215 Sunday, July 16, 8 p.m.

Springfield Arts Council: Summer Arts Festival / Veterans Park Amphitheater

250 Cliff Park Rd., Springfield, OH 45504

Springfield Arts Council: Summer Arts Festival / Veterans Park Amphitheater 250 Cliff Park Rd., Springfield, OH 45504 Tuesday, July 18, 7 p.m.

Millennium Fountain, Madeira

7538 Dawson Road, Madeira, OH 45243

Saturday, July 15

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Brady Block Party | 5:30 p.m. party, 7:30 p.m. concert. Owl’s Nest Park, 1984 Madison Rd. O’Bryonville. DETAILS: Gather your family and friends for an evening of food, activities, art, community and the sounds of the orchestra led by Pops maestro John Morris Russell. Bask in a celebration of King Records and the “Queens of King Records” while you peruse food and drink vendors and some interesting art installations. Free admission.

Brandi La’Sherrill

The Carnegie, “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill“ | 7:30 p.m. 1028 Scott Blvd, Covington. 859-491-2030. DETAILS: Jazz legend Billie Holiday wandered unannounced into a gritty, smoky, little bar in Philadelphia one night back in 1959, her chihuahua Pepi in her arms and sang some of her most celebrated songs for an audience of seven. The Carnegie recreates the scene in playwright Lanie Robertson’s tribute to Billie with exclusive table seating right on stage. Have a drink and enjoy the show up close. Children’s Theatre favorite Brandi La’Sherrill portrays Holiday. Five more performances through August 20.

Cincy Blues Fest | 2:30-10:30 p.m. Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Dr., Fairfield. DETAILS: Cincy Blues Society and Fairfield Parks and Recreation have teamed up to present a stellar lineup of award-winning national and international blues artists. Enjoy yourself at this new location, while you listen to Sugaray Rayford, Toronto’s Bywater Call, Ben Levin and several 2023 Blues Challenge winners. Food and drink vendors will be plentiful at this family-friendly event; there is even a Kids Zone playground. Free admission.

Sunday, July 16

Women Writing for a Change, Elements of Gothic Fiction | 1-3 p.m. 6906 Plainfield Rd., Silverton. 513-272-1171. DETAILS: Guest artist Jasmine Griffin presents a writing workshop where participants will learn the basic themes and tropes for the subgenres of Gothic fiction: Gothic romance, Gothic horror, and Southern Gothic. Griffin was recently published in Vast Chasm Magazine, Eunoia Review, Random Sample Review and Cincinnati Refined. She currently serves as the learning and outreach manager at the Taft Museum of Art. Cost: $35. Pre-registration required.

Monday, July 17

John Zappa, Nick Fryer, Sylvain Acher and Rob Allgeyer

Washington Park, Jazz at the Park | 6-9 p.m. The Porch, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: Transatlantis is a quartet of Cincinnati favorites: Sylvain Acher on guitar, Rob Allgeyer on piano, Nick Fryer on bass, John Zappa on drums. Bring a chair, have a beer and enjoy the sunset while you listen to the best of the Queen City. Free admission.