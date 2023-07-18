TriHealth’s new Springfield Twp. campus aims to improve local access to medical care

TriHealth opened a new facility in Springfield Township to put the 180,000 residents living in that part of southwest Ohio within just a few minutes of comprehensive medical services.

TriHealth uses its ambulatory campuses to provide greater local access to comprehensive medical care. (TriHealth)

Offerings at the new Finneytown ambulatory campus include wound care, X-ray and laboratories, fracture evaluation and treatment, minor burn care, sports- and work-related injuries, and cold and flu assessments. Urgent care services will also be available during weeknights and weekends.

Patients at the 58,000 square-foot, $25 million facility can see physicians in a variety of specialty areas as well. Specialties range from pediatrics and obstetrics/gynecology to cardiology and physical therapy.

TriHealth’s goal is to create a system in which every greater Cincinnati resident is within a 15-minute drive of comprehensive medical care, according to its president and CEO, Mark Clement.

“An important part of getting health care right is expanding access to care and ensuring that the hundreds of thousands of individuals we serve are able to get the care they need, when and where they need it,” Clement said.

Mark Clement, TriHealth president and CEO

The Finneytown site is TriHealth’s 13th major ambulatory center. The health system has other such campuses in areas such as Western Ridge, Kenwood, Liberty, Thomas Center and Anderson.

The newest campus – just off State Route 126 – aims to provide better and more immediate access to health care to residents of Finneytown and surrounding parts of Hamilton County.

TriHealth described that region as being underserved, noting only a few primary care and specialty services compared with other areas.

TriHealth is opening a new Priority Care center on Kings Mills Road, near Mason, later this summer.

“We understand patients of all ages need access to health care professionals every day of the week,” Clement added.