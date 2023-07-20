People Working Cooperatively receives $50,000 grant from Charles H. Dater Foundation to fund student volunteer program

People Working Cooperatively recently received a $50,000 grant from the Charles H. Dater Foundation to fund its Student Service Program.

PWC provides no-cost critical home repairs, accessibility modifications and energy conservation services for low-income, disabled and elderly homeowners across greater Cincinnati. With these grant dollars, the nonprofit plans to fund volunteer experiences that benefit both the student volunteers and the residents who rely PWC’s work in the community.

Jock Pitts, PWC’s president, expects roughly 300 youth volunteers to take part in the summer student services program this year. Combined with other participants in group projects and PWC’s two major volunteer events, Prepare Affair and Repair Affair, youth volunteers will provide more than 3,800 service hours.

PWC volunteers taking part in the annual Repair Affair

These projects aim to help residents remain safe and independent in their own house, Pitts said.

“[The] Student Service Program provides impactful service opportunities for young volunteers, which helps us to reach more people in need of critical home repair and yard maintenance services across the region,” he added. “This experience also offers the students valuable technical and interpersonal skills they can use in future endeavors and cultivates a commitment to service.”

Those interested in volunteering can find more information on the People Working Cooperatively website.