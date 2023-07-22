Southwest Ohio artists, organizations win millions in grant dollars from Ohio Arts Council

The Ohio Arts Council has approved more than $21.8 million in grant funding to promote and support the arts in southwest Ohio and around the state.

Those dollars will go to artists, cultural organizations, students, educators and public arts programming in all 88 Ohio counties.

A total of 907 grants received approval during OAC’s meeting on July 19. Southwest Ohio received 163 of them, with the overwhelming majority going to Cincinnati and Hamilton County.

Organizations in greater Cincinnati to receive funding range from traditional arts organizations like the Cincinnati Ballet and Clifton Cultural Arts Center to the city of Fairfield and Price Hill Will.

Approximately 36% of awardees were first-time applicants, per OAC.

A full list of regional awardees is below.

Donna S. Collins, OAC’s executive director, stressed the state’s arts and culture sector is poised for a “strong future.”

“(W)e continue to work together for a full recovery of in-person arts programming, an expansion of arts education to combat pandemic-related learning loss, and restoration and growth of career opportunities for arts professionals,” she continued.

The Ohio Arts Council is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically.

It awards grants based on need in four areas: operating support, project support, arts learning and individual artists. Each area has subsections.

Sustainability supports ongoing arts and cultural activities in all genres. 452 grants totaling $16,294,566

supports ongoing arts and cultural activities in all genres. 452 grants totaling $16,294,566 Statewide Arts Service Organizations are organizations that provide statewide professional services to arts and cultural organizations. Five grants totaling $288,510

are organizations that provide statewide professional services to arts and cultural organizations. Five grants totaling $288,510 ArtSTART funding recipients provide flexible, accessible funding to help arts institutions complete short-term projects addressing a wide variety of goals and objectives. Most awards support the programming of new or emerging organizations. 146 grants totaling $533,526

funding recipients provide flexible, accessible funding to help arts institutions complete short-term projects addressing a wide variety of goals and objectives. Most awards support the programming of new or emerging organizations. 146 grants totaling $533,526 ArtsNEXT provides competitive funding for innovative and experimental projects. 78 grants totaling $1,086,261

provides competitive funding for innovative and experimental projects. 78 grants totaling $1,086,261 Ohio Artists on Tour provides awards in the form of fee support to institutions that showcase Ohio-based performing artists. 26 grants totaling $165,273

provides awards in the form of fee support to institutions that showcase Ohio-based performing artists. 26 grants totaling $165,273 Arts Partnership supports arts education projects that address the needs of individual learners and their communities. 91 grants totaling $1,035,374

supports arts education projects that address the needs of individual learners and their communities. 91 grants totaling $1,035,374 TeachArtsOhio brings schools and community organizations together with teaching artists for short-term or in-depth arts learning experiences. 93 grants totaling $2,353,750

brings schools and community organizations together with teaching artists for short-term or in-depth arts learning experiences. 93 grants totaling $2,353,750 Traditional Arts Apprenticeships provide support for master artists to work with apprentices to build understanding and proficiency in folk and traditional art forms. 16 grants totaling $57,564

This year, OAC made a historic investment in its TeachArtsOhio grant program. Funding for the program – which benefits school residencies for teaching artists at prekindergarten through 12th-grade schools – has increased nearly sevenfold since fiscal year 2018.

Southwest Ohio schools to benefit include C.O. Harrison Elementary School ($7,350), Mount Health Early Learning Center ($10,500), Nativity School ($3,500) and School for Creative and Performing Arts($25,200).

Overall, individual awards range in size from a $750,000 Sustainability grant for the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra to $2,636 to the UC Clermont, a branch of the University of Cincinnati, for ArtSTART programming.

Several organizations received funding in multiple categories.

This round of funding was possible because Ohio’s 2024-2025 operating budget included nearly $51.1 million for the OAC over the next two years.

The $21,814,824 awarded to applicants this year is the most in OAC’s history, the agency wrote in a statement.

Below is all the OAC grant recipients in Butler, Clermont and Hamilton counties. The full list of recipients is available on the Ohio Arts Council website.

Butler County

City of Fairfield , Fairfield: $10,409 (Sustainability)

, Fairfield: $10,409 (Sustainability) Fitton Center for Creative Arts , Hamilton: $40,874 (Sustainability)

, Hamilton: $40,874 (Sustainability) Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum , Hamilton: $13,112 (Arts Partnership)

, Hamilton: $13,112 (Arts Partnership) Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum , Hamilton: $17,269 (ArtsNEXT)

, Hamilton: $17,269 (ArtsNEXT) Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum , Hamilton $4,137 (ArtSTART)

, Hamilton $4,137 (ArtSTART) Anupama Mirle , Liberty Township: $3,621 (Traditional Arts Apprenticeship)

, Liberty Township: $3,621 (Traditional Arts Apprenticeship) Nritya Arapana School of Indian Classical Dance , Liberty Township: $6,000 (Sustainability)

, Liberty Township: $6,000 (Sustainability) Arts Central Foundation , Middletown: $6542 (Sustainability)

, Middletown: $6542 (Sustainability) INNOVAtheatre , Middletown: $4,291 (ArtSTART)

, Middletown: $4,291 (ArtSTART) Middletown Fine Arts Center , Middletown: $20,003 (Sustainability)

, Middletown: $20,003 (Sustainability) Oxford Community Arts Center , Oxford: $19,730 (Sustainability)

, Oxford: $19,730 (Sustainability) Performing Arts Series – Miami University, Oxford: $24,320 (Sustainability)

Clermont County

UC Clermont – University of Cincinnati, Batavia: $2,636 (ArtSTART)

Hamilton County

Ballet and Books , Blue Ash: $4,546 (ArtSTART)

, Blue Ash: $4,546 (ArtSTART) A Mindful Moment , Cincinnati: $7,419 (ArtsNEXT)

, Cincinnati: $7,419 (ArtsNEXT) A Mindful Moment , Cincinnati: $17,058 (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $17,058 (Sustainability) Action Tank USA , Cincinnati: $12,672 (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $12,672 (Sustainability) American Legacy Theatre , Cincinnati: $12,955 (Art Partnership)

, Cincinnati: $12,955 (Art Partnership) American Legacy Theatre , Cincinnati: $16,585 (ArtsNEXT)

, Cincinnati: $16,585 (ArtsNEXT) American Legacy Theatre , Cincinnati: $15,345 (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $15,345 (Sustainability) American Sign Museum , Cincinnati: $3,933 (ArtSTART)

, Cincinnati: $3,933 (ArtSTART) Art Opportunities , Cincinnati: $15,556 (Art Partnership)

, Cincinnati: $15,556 (Art Partnership) Art Opportunities , Cincinnati: $49,551 (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $49,551 (Sustainability) Arts and Humanities Resource Center for Older Adults , Cincinnati: $8,652 (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $8,652 (Sustainability) Bi-Okoto Drum & Dance Theatre , Cincinnati: $16,502 (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $16,502 (Sustainability) Blue Ash-Montgomery Symphony Orchestra , Cincinnati: $9,256 (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $9,256 (Sustainability) C.O. Harrison Elementary School (Oak Hills Local School District) , Cincinnati: $7,350 (TeachArtsOhio)

, Cincinnati: $7,350 (TeachArtsOhio) Chamber Music Network of Greater Cincinnati , Cincinnati: $2,360 (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $2,360 (Sustainability) Children’s Choir of Greater Cincinnati , Cincinnati: $6,222 (Arts Partnership)

, Cincinnati: $6,222 (Arts Partnership) Children’s Choir of Greater Cincinnati , Cincinnati: $25,610 (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $25,610 (Sustainability) Cincinnati Arts Association , Cincinnati: $221,166 (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $221,166 (Sustainability) Cincinnati Ballet Company , Cincinnati: $12,320 (Arts Partnership)

, Cincinnati: $12,320 (Arts Partnership) Cincinnati Ballet Company , Cincinnati: $238,817 (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $238,817 (Sustainability) Cincinnati Boychoir , Cincinnati: $21,599 (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $21,599 (Sustainability) Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra , Cincinnati: $14,451 (ArtsNEXT)

, Cincinnati: $14,451 (ArtsNEXT) Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra , Cincinnati: $23,312 (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $23,312 (Sustainability) Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz , Cincinnati: $6,000 (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $6,000 (Sustainability) Cincinnati Juneteenth Committee , Cincinnati: $4,035 (ArtSTART)

, Cincinnati: $4,035 (ArtSTART) Cincinnati Landmark Productions , Cincinnati: $48,144 (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $48,144 (Sustainability) Cincinnati Museum Association , Cincinnati: $321,707 (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $321,707 (Sustainability) Cincinnati Music & Wellness Coalition , Cincinnati: $4,435 (Arts Partnership)

, Cincinnati: $4,435 (Arts Partnership) Cincinnati Musical Festival Association , Cincinnati: $47,213 (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $47,213 (Sustainability) Cincinnati Opera , Cincinnati: $186,770 (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $186,770 (Sustainability) Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park , Cincinnati: $6,089 (Arts Partnership)

, Cincinnati: $6,089 (Arts Partnership) Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park , Cincinnati: $251,721 (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $251,721 (Sustainability) Cincinnati Shakespeare Company , Cincinnati: $10,136 (Arts Partnership)

, Cincinnati: $10,136 (Arts Partnership) Cincinnati Shakespeare Company , Cincinnati: $112,851 (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $112,851 (Sustainability) Cincinnati Song Initiative , Cincinnati: $9,078 (ArtsNEXT)

, Cincinnati: $9,078 (ArtsNEXT) Cincinnati Song Initiative , Cincinnati: $4,137 (ArtSTART)

, Cincinnati: $4,137 (ArtSTART) Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra , Cincinnati: $14,569 (Arts Partnership)

, Cincinnati: $14,569 (Arts Partnership) Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra , Cincinnati: $750,000 (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $750,000 (Sustainability) Clifton Cultural Arts Center , Cincinnati: $26,061 (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $26,061 (Sustainability) Community Matters Cincinnati , Cincinnati: $6,000 (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $6,000 (Sustainability) Contemporary Arts Center , Cincinnati: $3,535 (Arts Partnership)

, Cincinnati: $3,535 (Arts Partnership) Contemporary Arts Center , Cincinnati: $119,101 (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $119,101 (Sustainability) de la Dance Company , Cincinnati: $14,039 (ArtsNEXT)

, Cincinnati: $14,039 (ArtsNEXT) de la Dance Company , Cincinnati: $3,933 (ArtSTART)

, Cincinnati: $3,933 (ArtSTART) Education Theatre Association , Cincinnati: $12,955 (Arts Partnership)

, Cincinnati: $12,955 (Arts Partnership) Elementz , Cincinnati: $22,373 (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $22,373 (Sustainability) Ensemble Theatre of Cincinnati , Cincinnati: $15,226 (Arts Partnership)

, Cincinnati: $15,226 (Arts Partnership) Ensemble Theatre of Cincinnati , Cincinnati: $95,102) (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $95,102) (Sustainability) SCPA Fund , Cincinnati: $4,296 (Arts Partnership)

, Cincinnati: $4,296 (Arts Partnership) SCPA Fund , Cincinnati: $5,152 (ArtsNEXT)

, Cincinnati: $5,152 (ArtsNEXT) SCPA Fund , Cincinnati: $26,013 (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $26,013 (Sustainability) Greater Cincinnati Blues Society , Cincinnati: $6,000 (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $6,000 (Sustainability) ish Festival , Cincinnati: $12,567 (ArtsNEXT)

, Cincinnati: $12,567 (ArtsNEXT) ish Festival , Cincinnati: $19,606 (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $19,606 (Sustainability) Jewish Community Center , Cincinnati: $4,393 (ArtSTART)

, Cincinnati: $4,393 (ArtSTART) Keep Cincinnati Beautiful , Cincinnati: $6,634 (ArtsNEXT)

, Cincinnati: $6,634 (ArtsNEXT) Keep Cincinnati Beautiful , Cincinnati: $12,062 (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $12,062 (Sustainability) Kennedy Heights Arts Center , Cincinnati: $12,977 (Arts Partnership)

, Cincinnati: $12,977 (Arts Partnership) Kennedy Heights Arts Center , Cincinnati: $28,763 (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $28,763 (Sustainability) Know Theatre Tribe , Cincinnati: $29,639 (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $29,639 (Sustainability) Learning Through Art , Cincinnati: $16,893 (Arts Partnership)

, Cincinnati: $16,893 (Arts Partnership) Linton Incorporated , Cincinnati: $18,125 (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $18,125 (Sustainability) Living Arrangements for the Developmentally Disabled , Cincinnati: $18,064 (ArtsNEXT)

, Cincinnati: $18,064 (ArtsNEXT) Lyrica , Cincinnati: $6,000 (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $6,000 (Sustainability) Mam-Luft and Company Dance , Cincinnati: $3,604 (Arts Partnership)

, Cincinnati: $3,604 (Arts Partnership) Mam-Luft and Company Dance , Cincinnati: $16,301 (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $16,301 (Sustainability) Manifest Creative Research Gallery and Drawing Center , Cincinnati: $22,714 (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $22,714 (Sustainability) Marta Cook , Cincinnati: $3,659 (Traditional Arts Apprenticeship)

, Cincinnati: $3,659 (Traditional Arts Apprenticeship) Media Working Group , Cincinnati: $26,283 (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $26,283 (Sustainability) Mt. Health Early Learning Center , Cincinnati: $10,500 (TeachArtsOhio)

, Cincinnati: $10,500 (TeachArtsOhio) Muse Cincinnati Women’s Choir , Cincinnati: $7,647 (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $7,647 (Sustainability) Music Resource Center , Cincinnati: $17,766 (ArtsNEXT)

, Cincinnati: $17,766 (ArtsNEXT) Music Resource Center , Cincinnati: $4,281 (ArtSTART)

, Cincinnati: $4,281 (ArtSTART) My Nose Turns Red Theatre Company , Cincinnati: $6,487 (Arts Partnership)

, Cincinnati: $6,487 (Arts Partnership) My Nose Turns Red Theatre Company , Cincinnati: $11,896 (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $11,896 (Sustainability) Nativity School , Cincinnati: $3,500 (TeachArtsOhio)

, Cincinnati: $3,500 (TeachArtsOhio) Padma Chebrolu , Cincinnati: $3,621 (Traditional Arts Apprenticeship)

, Cincinnati: $3,621 (Traditional Arts Apprenticeship) Peaslee Neighborhood Center , Cincinnati: $4,392 (ArtSTART)

, Cincinnati: $4,392 (ArtSTART) Price Hill Will , Cincinnati: $48,181 (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $48,181 (Sustainability) Professional Artistic Research Projects , Cincinnati: $11,730 (ArtsNEXT)

, Cincinnati: $11,730 (ArtsNEXT) Professional Artistic Research Projects , Cincinnati: $11,241 (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $11,241 (Sustainability) Queen City Chamber Opera , Cincinnati: $7,290 (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $7,290 (Sustainability) Revolution Dance Theatre , Cincinnati: $14,841 (ArtsNEXT)

, Cincinnati: $14,841 (ArtsNEXT) Robert O’Neal Multicultural Center , Cincinnati: $7,479 (Arts Partnership)

, Cincinnati: $7,479 (Arts Partnership) Robert O’Neal Multicultural Center , Cincinnati: $6,617 (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $6,617 (Sustainability) School for Creative and Performing Arts , Cincinnati: $25,200 (TeachArtsOhio)

, Cincinnati: $25,200 (TeachArtsOhio) Taft Museum of Art , Cincinnati: $9,167 (Arts Partnership)

, Cincinnati: $9,167 (Arts Partnership) Taft Museum of Art , Cincinnati: $130,161 (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $130,161 (Sustainability) The Children’s Theatre , Cincinnati: $118,373 (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $118,373 (Sustainability) Tiger Lily Press , Cincinnati: $4,137 (ArtSTART)

, Cincinnati: $4,137 (ArtSTART) Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio , Cincinnati: $16,585 (ArtsNEXT)

, Cincinnati: $16,585 (ArtsNEXT) Urbanist Media , Cincinnati: $4,546 (ArtSTART)

, Cincinnati: $4,546 (ArtSTART) Vidas Unidas: Musica, Artes y Comunidad , Cincinnati: $3,361 (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $3,361 (Sustainability) Vocal Arts Ensemble of Cincinnati , Cincinnati: $21,174 (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $21,174 (Sustainability) Vulcan’s Forge Performing Arts Collaborative , Cincinnati: $4,648 (ArtSTART)

, Cincinnati: $4,648 (ArtSTART) Wave Pool , Cincinnati: $27,033 (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $27,033 (Sustainability) Wordplay , Cincinnati: $25,575 (Sustainability)

, Cincinnati: $25,575 (Sustainability) Young Professionals Choral Collective , Cincinnati: $9,828 (Arts Partnership)

, Cincinnati: $9,828 (Arts Partnership) Underground Ministries , Madeira: $12,955 (Arts Partnership)

, Madeira: $12,955 (Arts Partnership) Underground Ministries, Madeira: $8,958 (Sustainability)