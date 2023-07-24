Missy Hendon Deters named president of the Mercy Health Foundation of Greater Cincinnati

The Mercy Health Foundation of Greater Cincinnati named Missy Hendon Deters its new president.

Deters brings more than 15 years of nonprofit experience to the position. She has specialized in fundraising, donor relations and strategic planning.

In her new role, Deters oversees the foundation’s operations, including fundraising, community outreach and strategic partnerships. She’ll also work with the board of directors and Mercy Health leadership to ensure the foundation’s goals align with community needs.

“I am honored to join the Mercy Health Foundation of Cincinnati and have the opportunity to impact the health and well-being of our community positively,” Deters said. “I look forward to working with our dedicated team and partners to further the foundation’s mission and support the exceptional care provided by Mercy Health.”

Deters is a lifelong Cincinnati resident. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Cincinnati.

During her career, Deters has served as executive director of the Cincinnati Library Foundation and director of leadership giving at The Children’s Home of Cincinnati (now Best Point). Most recently she held the role of executive director for Boys Hope Girls Hope Cincinnati.

Brian Gwyn, president of Mercy Health in Cincinnati, praised Deters’ passion for health care and called her “commitment to improving the lives of others” as making her an “ideal fit for the Mercy Health Foundation.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Missy as the new president of the Mercy Health Foundation of Greater Cincinnati,” he added. “Her proven track record in philanthropy, coupled with her passion for (health care), will undoubtedly strengthen our ability to provide vital resources to those in need in our community.”

The Mercy Health Foundation of Greater Cincinnati is a nonprofit dedicated to supporting the healthcare services provided by Mercy Health – Cincinnati. The foundation’s primary mission is to enhance patient care, expand access to health care and improve community health.

